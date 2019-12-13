back
30 Years On, The Northeast Protests Immigration
Why is the Northeast so angry about CAB 2019? Assam and Tripura are in uproar over the Citizenship Amendment Bill, but not over the faith-based distinction.
12/13/2019 6:29 PMupdated: 01/15/2020 3:05 PM
187 comments
Migang R.01/08/2020 16:53
Brut india is such a nonsense
Puja S.12/29/2019 10:47
I support caa
SK R.12/29/2019 07:21
We support CAB NRC 👍
Zest J.12/29/2019 06:59
Fun to watch peoples talking about Northeast and CAB who never visited taking side with CAA. NORTHEAST will never support CAA or else if center don't listened in near future northeast will separate from India. No offense. We can't take refugees we are already suffering.
Utpal D.12/29/2019 06:23
No CAA
Riktam S.12/29/2019 05:11
We support cab nrc
Poirei L.12/29/2019 04:39
If u r from northeast u will know
Sharath S.12/29/2019 03:25
Burt we know you don't show this any time.. https://www.facebook.com/379253735904493/posts/797512524078610/
Fer D.12/29/2019 01:18
The natives of tripura have been reduced to a minority by Bangladeshi and Assam is next ...even the chief minister of tripura is a Bangladeshi...if CAB is exempted in states like arunachal which doesn't share a border with bangladesh Then why states like tripura and Assam are not exempted when they share a long and porous border ...there's no logic in this ?
Sanjit B.12/29/2019 00:51
I Support CAB NRC CAA
Himu R.12/28/2019 12:52
No caa
Sahbaj M.12/28/2019 12:18
And why don't you say that it's against the constitution ?😡
Forsow G.12/27/2019 20:56
We don't want to be a part of India I'm not alone
Ajay J.12/27/2019 19:04
सारे डोक्युमेंट्स होने के बाद भी जब कश्मीरी हिन्दू निकाले जा रहे थे, तब ये लोकतंत्र और संविधान के रक्षक कहाँ थे?
দেৱজিত শ.12/27/2019 16:31
In Assam the BJP govt wants to give citizenship to the Hindu people those who are in Banladesh. Protesting bcz there is no any need to do so. Bcz already people are suffering with issues like unemployment, no land, huge population, decreasing of employment, etc.. Where many young people use to live in Hyderabad, Delhi, kerela etc only for their daily bread.. Why the Indian BJP govt. Modi and his fellows wants to give again such burden to Assam? Instead of it if it's (CAA) not have any problem then apply it for Gujarat
Axel R.12/26/2019 18:16
Every religion freedom we have own own fait why this bjp . . Force to all religion to became hindus religion
Axel R.12/26/2019 18:14
Only congrees rule save our country. . . . . . .ha ka kti
Dhananjay S.12/26/2019 15:36
We support CAA NRC Bangladeshi hai sub ka sub Gali maro bimari hai sub
Shadulla S.12/26/2019 13:45
Kya India badiya a seyasat me
Sangzela R.12/26/2019 11:41
Bjp policy fuck off... Hamarades not hindustan, democracy