5 Good News For The Planet

From Nagaland banning dog meat to Sydney switching to renewable energy completely, here are five pieces of good news for the planet. 🌏

07/31/2020 6:57 AM
7 comments

  • Tovi A.
    5 days

    I'm totally disagree with the Indian law & order 👊

  • Ricky V.
    07/31/2020 12:45

    We don't talk about cows..😥

  • Cater Z.
    07/31/2020 09:54

    PHẬT THƯỜNG TRỤ

  • Suman S.
    07/31/2020 07:30

    the 4th good news is for you...😃

  • Pandit S.
    07/31/2020 07:20

  • Chad X.
    07/31/2020 07:07

    So indians have been eating dogs but they won't allow muslims to eat beef during eid. Hypocrisy

  • Wit o.
    07/31/2020 07:03

    Goats, Dogs, Pigs, Chicken, Elephants, Cats everyone has a right to live.

