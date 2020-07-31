back
5 Good News For The Planet
From Nagaland banning dog meat to Sydney switching to renewable energy completely, here are five pieces of good news for the planet. 🌏
07/31/2020 6:57 AM
7 comments
Tovi A.5 days
I'm totally disagree with the Indian law & order 👊
Ricky V.07/31/2020 12:45
We don't talk about cows..😥
Cater Z.07/31/2020 09:54
PHẬT THƯỜNG TRỤ
Suman S.07/31/2020 07:30
the 4th good news is for you...😃
Pandit S.07/31/2020 07:20
Chad X.07/31/2020 07:07
So indians have been eating dogs but they won't allow muslims to eat beef during eid. Hypocrisy
Wit o.07/31/2020 07:03
Goats, Dogs, Pigs, Chicken, Elephants, Cats everyone has a right to live.