Air Pollution Plummets Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

See how fast nature reapir itself we dont have to spend money on environment we just have to give it a break change our livibg style
Jobs are creating pollution, so for a clean environment, every industry must be closed. Manufacturing of clothes is one of the highest polluting industry. 😀😀
Hi
WaheGuru Ji
wat gud joy coz its temporary, we r going 2 mess it up and gonna mke it as it was in few days as the lockdown is withdrawn... it wud only b bring joy to me if we comeup with an alternate solution to contain this and kip on preservin mother nature
While there is decrease in air pollution, there will be significant increase in human population lmao.
So every year there should be lock down for a month all over the world for the worlds benefit.
When air is clean , people are behind mask ! Vice versa
Thanks for giving me batch of top friends
https://www.facebook.com/124994060929425/posts/2788707757891362/
Wait for lockdown to end...everything will go back to shit
Earth must be extremely exhausted and unable to bear the degree of distructive activities we humans were causing so the pandemic came to rescue mother earth.but the loss of so many lives is unbearable..we have learned the lessons and would work practically to save environment
Planet reset itself
If we give some time...... Mother Nature Recovers herself immediately........ It took Decades to pollute but Environment is Recovering in Days...... Miracle isn't it...🤨😀😃
Air pollution in India has dropped considerably, causing the Himalayan mountain range to be visible from a farther distance:
https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/himalayas-visible-lockdown-india-scli-intl/index.html
