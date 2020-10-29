back
Animal Abuse: Marghazar Zoo Closed For Good
After years of mistreatment, over 30 wild animals were rescued from the now closed Marghazar zoo, located in Pakistan. A team from FOUR PAWS International supported their safe relocation.
29/10/2020 8:27 AM
37 comments
Sahana S.3 days
Thank you for your kindness for the helpless animals
Msd V.3 days
Thank you for all who raise their voice for save animals 🙏
Msd V.3 days
Save wild animals before their extinction
Asmita S.5 days
Thank you so much Four paws. What a noble work you have done.
Muhammad Z.5 days
Biased!!:( worse things happen in India and all over the world
CH ẞ.5 days
❤️
Sonya S.6 days
Took them 4 years to get permission to set them free..put the zoo keepers in those cages for years now...especially the ones that set the bloody damn fire...illiterates
Antony V.7 days
Great job # FOUR PAWS 🙏
Aiman N.7 days
Thankyou Four Paws Inernational for the yeoman service...There are many succh zoos across various nations still away from your glimpses unnoticed...doing god knows what with the lovely animals..without their voice even being heard.
Lesley E.7 days
These people just want to make money their not interested in looking after them
Rahul D.31/10/2020 05:19
Pakistan is the worst country ...thoo hai pakistan pr 😡😡
Neera B.31/10/2020 02:52
All such zoos should be closed!
Srijana S.30/10/2020 16:57
No animals should be kept in captivity around the world🌍😢😭
William E.30/10/2020 16:02
Oh. Bull shit. If you believe that, then go back to India or Pakistan..
Sahera D.30/10/2020 15:55
No animals should live in zoo or work at circus They belongs in jungle and forest
Asha S.30/10/2020 11:12
Yes.
Gagan N.30/10/2020 10:33
Islam doesn't care about animala so does islamic countries. More than Worst religion in the world, other religions are just worse
Sk S.29/10/2020 16:56
Arun A.29/10/2020 15:10
In this fuckin country not even animals are safe...😡
Urvil V.29/10/2020 14:53
Pakistan don't hv money & food to feed their people's how they r going to take care for wildlife animals