Animal Abuse: Marghazar Zoo Closed For Good

After years of mistreatment, over 30 wild animals were rescued from the now closed Marghazar zoo, located in Pakistan. A team from FOUR PAWS International supported their safe relocation.

29/10/2020 8:27 AM
  • 70.4K
  • 39

37 comments

  • Sahana S.
    3 days

    Thank you for your kindness for the helpless animals

  • Msd V.
    3 days

    Thank you for all who raise their voice for save animals 🙏

  • Msd V.
    3 days

    Save wild animals before their extinction

  • Asmita S.
    5 days

    Thank you so much Four paws. What a noble work you have done.

  • Muhammad Z.
    5 days

    Biased!!:( worse things happen in India and all over the world

  • CH ẞ.
    5 days

    ❤️

  • Sonya S.
    6 days

    Took them 4 years to get permission to set them free..put the zoo keepers in those cages for years now...especially the ones that set the bloody damn fire...illiterates

  • Antony V.
    7 days

    Great job # FOUR PAWS 🙏

  • Aiman N.
    7 days

    Thankyou Four Paws Inernational for the yeoman service...There are many succh zoos across various nations still away from your glimpses unnoticed...doing god knows what with the lovely animals..without their voice even being heard.

  • Lesley E.
    7 days

    These people just want to make money their not interested in looking after them

  • Rahul D.
    31/10/2020 05:19

    Pakistan is the worst country ...thoo hai pakistan pr 😡😡

  • Neera B.
    31/10/2020 02:52

    All such zoos should be closed!

  • Srijana S.
    30/10/2020 16:57

    No animals should be kept in captivity around the world🌍😢😭

  • William E.
    30/10/2020 16:02

    Oh. Bull shit. If you believe that, then go back to India or Pakistan..

  • Sahera D.
    30/10/2020 15:55

    No animals should live in zoo or work at circus They belongs in jungle and forest

  • Asha S.
    30/10/2020 11:12

    Yes.

  • Gagan N.
    30/10/2020 10:33

    Islam doesn't care about animala so does islamic countries. More than Worst religion in the world, other religions are just worse

  • Sk S.
    29/10/2020 16:56

  • Arun A.
    29/10/2020 15:10

    In this fuckin country not even animals are safe...😡

  • Urvil V.
    29/10/2020 14:53

    Pakistan don't hv money & food to feed their people's how they r going to take care for wildlife animals

