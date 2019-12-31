back

Animals Arrested Around The World

These animals were (briefly) held by police for crimes they didn't know they were committing.

12/31/2019 4:57 AM
30 comments

  • Anand B.
    9 hours

    Good video

  • Samina I.
    10 hours

    Hahahhahahh modi govt

  • Minaaz S.
    10 hours

    Animals in jail, educated protesters in jail only politition n bhakts r roaming freely in UP

  • Tejas M.
    10 hours

    Animals in jail... Criminals roaming outside...

  • Rukhsana S.
    10 hours

    Where r we heading...the world is already laughing at us

  • Nopota P.
    11 hours

    I heard that the Previous Owner of the Parrot was ' Hindustani bhau'

  • Younus H.
    11 hours

    🤣🤣🤣🤣 jaise sonch waisa kaam .. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Rajib P.
    12 hours

    We Indians are assholes..world you can laugh on us..i have no words to describe the foolish act my country people makes..salute u Indians....

  • Venkatesh P.
    12 hours

    Ya , Brute now u started demeaning police of India. Good.

  • Alia A.
    13 hours

    Wow

  • George P.
    14 hours

    some donkeys put other donkeys behind the bar amazing 😄😄

  • Catherine A.
    14 hours

    Atlesst we know how ppl in India can react to animals who lack sense and to humans who are blessed with sense ..thanks brut for updates ..

  • Shikha S.
    14 hours

    animals will fill up the cells in UP criminals are roaming outside and jails are filled with animals

  • Tabassum S.
    14 hours

    🤣🤣

  • Hangrai J.
    14 hours

    UP police made some Guinness record every year keep it up

  • Kaushik G.
    14 hours

    One of India's Biggest Asshole Police -UP Police

  • Rabiya K.
    15 hours

    Jail animals who will jail those criminals?

  • Aanjali A.
    15 hours

    Brut is after UP police now😏

  • Aamir K.
    15 hours

    A true Revenge full state......even donkeys can't escape from their mercy .....such a looser 😆😆

  • Vasu G.
    15 hours

    UP Police, Always ahead. Expected, Well done