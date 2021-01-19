back

Arunachal MP's 2019 Warnings About China

More than a year ago, this BJP MP was saying Arunachal Pradesh would soon be a new Doklam.

19/01/2021 6:27 PM
  • 283.2K
  • 244

Portraits

  1. 5:38

    Sushant And The Fault In His Stars

  2. 5:25

    Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster

  3. 5:28

    The Aam Aadmi Activist

  4. 3:33

    Arunachal MP's 2019 Warnings About China

  5. 4:36

    5 Common Sex Myths… Busted!

  6. 3:04

    Cattle Run Through Fire In Harvest Festival

204 comments

  • Mohammed S.
    2 hours

    So in few months all school should implement to teach Chinese language .

  • Logan Y.
    2 hours

    This is what main land people are thinking about north eastern people,they don't care about these problems border conflict in Arunachal and Manipur. They will protest if something happen in J&K bt not for NE regions.. i don't know why bt this really hurt.. even ministers are ignoring us thats all....

  • Kanha P.
    2 hours

    Lol brut india is at its best to spread propoganda 😂. You are using the report of ndtv that china is making houses near Arunachal Pradesh but you forgot to mention this houses are there since 1962 (ndtv has also updated their report). But i will say good try brut for your propoganda😂.

  • Cheri B.
    4 hours

    Plz MP sab Shina nahi China,

  • Thomas B.
    5 hours

    We know that,in comparison of china... India is nothing... Even USA scared of china,India kis khet ka muli hai reee 🤣🤣🤣

  • Nakap T.
    5 hours

    Dudu Man 😂😂

  • Sengbath S.
    6 hours

    Great job sir

  • Aidee J.
    6 hours

    It'sappreciable how Mr.Gao has been quite vocal about this issue despite not being from the opposition. How could the government have not taken note?

  • Karan P.
    7 hours

    Next election hot topic hai unka aise kaise solve kare issue

  • Prathamesh M.
    7 hours

    he is now anti national right

  • Daljeet S.
    7 hours

    and now indian government is going to ban some more chines app...😂

  • Hirak D.
    7 hours

    Bjp all farce nuisance talks. Talk about jobs and economy. Don't talk crap idiots.

  • Yakub S.
    7 hours

    Where is that 56 inch ka chutiya ab gand Fat gayee modi aur jogi ki agar koi up ka musalman ka mamla hota to bohot kud rha hota

  • Mohamed S.
    9 hours

    China as neighbouring country should be talked wisely!

  • Goel S.
    13 hours

    होने दो क़ब्ज़ा यहाँ क़िसी को फ़र्क़ नही पड़ रहा शायद @BJP ... पार्टी बंगाल elections में busy है अभी 👏👏

  • Salahuddin A.
    14 hours

    Abhi bhai kya hai. Apna Desh jo 56inch ke gandu ke pas hai. Jab wo jayega dekhlenge

  • Msjd A.
    15 hours

    BJP key andh bhakt jagou Arnab goswami desh ka ghdaar hai

  • Rajib M.
    15 hours

    Karma

  • Rajesh K.
    16 hours

    Where is Fekendra Bahubali...?

  • Shinbon S.
    16 hours

    Next time..no bjp ticket for speaking truth.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.