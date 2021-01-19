Sushant And The Fault In His Stars
Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster
The Aam Aadmi Activist
Arunachal MP's 2019 Warnings About China
5 Common Sex Myths… Busted!
Cattle Run Through Fire In Harvest Festival
So in few months all school should implement to teach Chinese language .
This is what main land people are thinking about north eastern people,they don't care about these problems border conflict in Arunachal and Manipur. They will protest if something happen in J&K bt not for NE regions.. i don't know why bt this really hurt.. even ministers are ignoring us thats all....
Lol brut india is at its best to spread propoganda 😂. You are using the report of ndtv that china is making houses near Arunachal Pradesh but you forgot to mention this houses are there since 1962 (ndtv has also updated their report).
But i will say good try brut for your propoganda😂.
Plz MP sab Shina nahi China,
We know that,in comparison of china... India is nothing... Even USA scared of china,India kis khet ka muli hai reee 🤣🤣🤣
Dudu Man 😂😂
Great job sir
It'sappreciable how Mr.Gao has been quite vocal about this issue despite not being from the opposition. How could the government have not taken note?
Next election hot topic hai unka aise kaise solve kare issue
he is now anti national right
and now indian government is going to ban some more chines app...😂
Bjp all farce nuisance talks. Talk about jobs and economy. Don't talk crap idiots.
Where is that 56 inch ka chutiya ab gand Fat gayee modi aur jogi ki agar koi up ka musalman ka mamla hota to bohot kud rha hota
China as neighbouring country should be talked wisely!
होने दो क़ब्ज़ा यहाँ क़िसी को फ़र्क़ नही पड़ रहा शायद @BJP ... पार्टी बंगाल elections में busy है अभी 👏👏
Abhi bhai kya hai. Apna Desh jo 56inch ke gandu ke pas hai. Jab wo jayega dekhlenge
BJP key andh bhakt jagou
Arnab goswami desh ka ghdaar hai
Karma
Where is Fekendra Bahubali...?
Next time..no bjp ticket for speaking truth.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
204 comments
Mohammed S.2 hours
So in few months all school should implement to teach Chinese language .
Logan Y.2 hours
This is what main land people are thinking about north eastern people,they don't care about these problems border conflict in Arunachal and Manipur. They will protest if something happen in J&K bt not for NE regions.. i don't know why bt this really hurt.. even ministers are ignoring us thats all....
Kanha P.2 hours
Lol brut india is at its best to spread propoganda 😂. You are using the report of ndtv that china is making houses near Arunachal Pradesh but you forgot to mention this houses are there since 1962 (ndtv has also updated their report). But i will say good try brut for your propoganda😂.
Cheri B.4 hours
Plz MP sab Shina nahi China,
Thomas B.5 hours
We know that,in comparison of china... India is nothing... Even USA scared of china,India kis khet ka muli hai reee 🤣🤣🤣
Nakap T.5 hours
Dudu Man 😂😂
Sengbath S.6 hours
Great job sir
Aidee J.6 hours
It'sappreciable how Mr.Gao has been quite vocal about this issue despite not being from the opposition. How could the government have not taken note?
Karan P.7 hours
Next election hot topic hai unka aise kaise solve kare issue
Prathamesh M.7 hours
he is now anti national right
Daljeet S.7 hours
and now indian government is going to ban some more chines app...😂
Hirak D.7 hours
Bjp all farce nuisance talks. Talk about jobs and economy. Don't talk crap idiots.
Yakub S.7 hours
Where is that 56 inch ka chutiya ab gand Fat gayee modi aur jogi ki agar koi up ka musalman ka mamla hota to bohot kud rha hota
Mohamed S.9 hours
China as neighbouring country should be talked wisely!
Goel S.13 hours
होने दो क़ब्ज़ा यहाँ क़िसी को फ़र्क़ नही पड़ रहा शायद @BJP ... पार्टी बंगाल elections में busy है अभी 👏👏
Salahuddin A.14 hours
Abhi bhai kya hai. Apna Desh jo 56inch ke gandu ke pas hai. Jab wo jayega dekhlenge
Msjd A.15 hours
BJP key andh bhakt jagou Arnab goswami desh ka ghdaar hai
Rajib M.15 hours
Karma
Rajesh K.16 hours
Where is Fekendra Bahubali...?
Shinbon S.16 hours
Next time..no bjp ticket for speaking truth.