Before the Crisis: India VS Pakistan at the UN
Before there was real showdown, diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan were simmering. This heated clash between the countries' diplomats took place at the United Nations General Assembly in September. 🔥
03/02/2019 4:59 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 3:21 PM
85 comments
Mustafa D.05/11/2020 06:06
Dear my love India I hope you start bombarding attack on Pakistan soon. Specially attack on the Pak-fuckinistan 420 government. We Afghan stand for you to take our revenge and support your innocent Afghan brother. Long live India and love you from Afghanistan. 🇦🇫 ❤️ 🇮🇳
Abu A.03/15/2019 18:28
UN should come and ask the people of all the neighbours. UN will be surprised to know that all of them hate India. India is good playing innocent, honest and they are the victim. I am saying that honest and good but India is the main culprit.
Ravil T.03/15/2019 12:15
https://youtu.be/OlKlT-tGj5w
AlAn P.03/06/2019 07:47
Porkistan pity on u
Iram K.03/05/2019 16:36
Modi scored rafeal deal corruption..and pulwama moral corruption of inside job... what a crap pm.. 😊😊😊😊
Jav I.03/05/2019 11:06
https://youtu.be/L1GbBR2IjaA
Brut India03/05/2019 10:07
India isn't the only country increasing the pressure on Pakistan. https://www.timesnownews.com/international/article/pakistan-terrorism-iran-india-air-strikes-irgc-convoy-attack-february-13-iranian-armed-forces-isi-pakistan-army-balochistan/376378
Mavrick K.03/04/2019 23:48
20 of indian cities r on our missile radar, if india again cross LOC, dn v would rain 20 of their cities wd nuclear missiles 3 3000 km range ... n first Hindu state on da face of earth would b a histroy.. said by Pakistan ARMY 💪❤. 🖕🖕🖕 F**k you Endians your End is near.
Mavrick K.03/04/2019 23:34
20 of indian cities r on our missile radar, if india again cross LOC, dn v would rain 20 of their cities wd nuclear missiles 3 3000 km range ... n first Hindu state on da face of earth would b a histroy.. said by Pakistan ARMY 💪❤. 🖕🖕🖕
John M.03/04/2019 00:32
بھارت نے مزید طیارے پاکستان بھیجنے کا اعلان کر دیا۔🙈🙈 پاکستان کے مقامی کباڑیوں میں خوشی کی لہر.😜😂
Rohit B.03/03/2019 11:38
dekhiye aap ke naam UN GA pe aaya. I struggled too hard to put it in Hindi.
Dinesh P.03/03/2019 10:46
Why are they fighting? What for?
Owais A.03/03/2019 07:26
To all my Indian Friends. We are 200 million population and our leader is Imran Khan, who is visionary, courageous, knowledgeable, charismatic and educated.. How could it be possible that being a population of over 1.3 billion you manage to have Modi as your leader, who is mass murderer, controversial, very ordinary educated, stupid and a war monger. I think you guys have been voting for wrong man. Nation like you deserve much capable person. Time to change.
Raja S.03/03/2019 06:32
Whole world knows...what paki policies are for terrorism...to protect Masood Azhar..now they are claiming that he has been admittied to Lahore Army hospital, as his both kidneys are in critical condition...but the truth is..he is still attending huge rallies and meetings in which he puffs out his lungs shouting slogans and his intentions to destroy India... Ye hai NAYA PAKISTAN...KANJAR KE HAATH SE KAMINEY KE HAATH MEN AYA PAKISTAN..
Sangam A.03/03/2019 04:57
If india n pak initiates war , some western countries will be much more happy to see burung flame between two neighbour.
Frida C.03/03/2019 03:40
Brut is sold out . It’s a congress Propaganda channel and congress is sold out to Pakistan
Frida C.03/03/2019 03:19
When Pakistan attacked Balouchistan and killed many of their innocent children and civilians they attacked pak army school and then Pakistan did air strikes with F16 and killed may more innocent civilians. Then they talk of Kashmir. Hypocrisy at its peak and you are blaming India .you are the biggest liar.
Suleman S.03/03/2019 02:49
Pakistan is the only country who stand against a bully country in region. India think they behave with Pakistan the way the behave with Bottan or Nepal or Bangladesh but they can't that's why India is so angry. Because they can't bully Pakistan.
Nungshi J.03/02/2019 20:30
Terrorist from both the nation should b eliminate. RSS n other criminal NGOs should b panned. Same 4 Pakistan. Lost count of how many u have.
Arunesh M.03/02/2019 19:27
Nathuram hamara pehala aatankwaad tha