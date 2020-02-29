back
Benetton celebrates unsung heroes of India
This Republic Day, UNITED COLORS OF BENETTON reminds us what it means to be #UnitedByFaith with a heartwarming story.
01/25/2020 4:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 9:20 AM
- 1.2m
- 20.7k
- 429
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
360 comments
Uzma J.02/29/2020 05:25
People don’t fight for God,, they fight for their egos ✌️
Rigzin C.02/05/2020 12:19
Very healing to see such human beings ...
Rina S.02/05/2020 10:31
Kassh sab aap jaisa hota
Prabha S.02/03/2020 05:01
Great . Unity in diversity is well proven by this gentleman in this hour of hatred for each other. Hats off to him
Ashwini P.02/02/2020 18:03
🙏🙏🙏thank you very much
Puneet B.02/01/2020 09:46
https://youtu.be/R5dUijSz6nA
Shikha N.02/01/2020 05:55
Please learn from him. How we can stay together and respect each other's religion with love
Maeyza M.01/30/2020 03:53
Don't mix religion with patriotism.. Both are different and need to practice in the way they should be. A muslim should worship the one and only god that is Allah and about Muslim's patriotism he should love and loyal to his country first. So being an indian muslim is not a big deal to practice both at the same time until unless others demand proof of patriotism when the citizen is a muslim.
Farhat J.01/30/2020 03:29
thats true indian
Anil D.01/29/2020 18:21
The powre of sradha
Shubha C.01/29/2020 16:26
Sir ap khuda ke bhi jada hain.Agar hum sab milkar rahe to India sabse jada powerful and happy nation ho jayega
Priyanka S.01/29/2020 13:35
True India.....respect.....salute to u grt man
Ramita K.01/29/2020 13:34
Great
Rakhi J.01/29/2020 13:28
This is my India! Only change I would like to make is - milk be distributed among the poor. Stay blessed, stay together.
Ritu M.01/29/2020 13:23
Great Indian , ya ek sachcha Muslim
Rohini G.01/29/2020 13:06
Salute to such pure soul man
Joseph R.01/29/2020 13:01
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻no words is enough
Pooja T.01/29/2020 12:57
Heart touching
Riju K.01/29/2020 12:53
U r a great example that religion has nothing to do with humanity..
Manish D.01/29/2020 10:20
जय भोले बाबा की