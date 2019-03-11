back

Bengaluru Lake Gets An Awesome Facelift

This Bengaluru lake used to be a garbage dump. Now look at it!

09/30/2019 2:58 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 11:12 AM
  • 553.3k
  • 438

And even more

  1. 5:01

    From Google Associate To Lake Cleaner

  2. 3:18

    How To Make Ganesha Idol At Home

  3. 2:27

    Rains And Waterlogging: An Inseparable Bond

  4. 3:15

    No One Asked This Scuba Diver To Clean Our Oceans

  5. 3:01

    Indian Clothes That Go Easy On The Planet

  6. 2:38

    Beach Please, Mumbai

353 comments

  • Ashok S.
    11/03/2019 14:42

    Citizens have to take lead to transform all water bodies to beautiful lakes

  • Lawrence A.
    10/22/2019 22:07

    Great work guys !!!

  • Heavenly G.
    10/21/2019 05:15

    👍👍👍👍

  • Pradeep A.
    10/20/2019 04:01

    Great job

  • Pratima P.
    10/18/2019 09:21

    Great job... If we want we can... do wonders Thank you for your effort

  • Kunwar T.
    10/17/2019 06:40

    Woow such a great job

  • Dipannita B.
    10/17/2019 06:08

    What about ulsoor lake

  • Venkatesh L.
    10/16/2019 06:42

    Why not other lakes streem line . good my appreciation

  • Gautam M.
    10/15/2019 22:01

    Good work 😂

  • Bratati N.
    10/14/2019 08:11

    Looking so good... well done

  • Santhosh V.
    10/13/2019 13:45

    We have to clean all the lake,s like this . excellent work

  • Vipul K.
    10/13/2019 13:25

    What a transformation really commendable work

  • Deepa U.
    10/13/2019 05:54

    Thank you very much . Yomen service to our country . 👃👍

  • Krushna G.
    10/12/2019 06:22

    dekh humara Hebbagodi lake!😎

  • Susan S.
    10/12/2019 05:30

    But where is the waste going now

  • Khaja M.
    10/11/2019 18:42

    WOW WELL DONE GUY'S GOOD JOB IN TELANGANA HYDERABAD HUSSAIN SAGAR LAKE WAS DIEING NOW THE WATER COLOUR WAS GREEN & BLACK HUSSAIN SAGAR WAS LOCATED IN THE CITY OF HEART

  • Manjula U.
    10/10/2019 05:54

    Great job

  • PT G.
    10/10/2019 03:00

    Chennaagitthe Chandra shetty NAANU Cannadda Sariaghaa matthadhiney?.

  • Ajit K.
    10/09/2019 22:39

    India's Largest floating Island??

  • Balu M.
    10/09/2019 16:36

    Great job excellent.. Hats off to the team

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.