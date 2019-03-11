Bengaluru Lake Gets An Awesome Facelift

From Google Associate To Lake Cleaner
How To Make Ganesha Idol At Home
Rains And Waterlogging: An Inseparable Bond
No One Asked This Scuba Diver To Clean Our Oceans
Indian Clothes That Go Easy On The Planet
Beach Please, Mumbai
Citizens have to take lead to transform all water bodies to beautiful lakes
Great work guys !!!
👍👍👍👍
Great job
Great job...
If we want we can... do wonders
Thank you for your effort
Woow such a great job
What about ulsoor lake
Why not other lakes streem line . good my appreciation
Good work 😂
Looking so good... well done
We have to clean all the lake,s like this . excellent work
What a transformation really commendable work
Thank you very much . Yomen service to our country . 👃👍
dekh humara Hebbagodi lake!😎
But where is the waste going now
WOW WELL DONE GUY'S GOOD JOB
IN TELANGANA HYDERABAD HUSSAIN SAGAR LAKE WAS DIEING NOW THE WATER COLOUR WAS GREEN & BLACK HUSSAIN SAGAR WAS LOCATED IN THE CITY OF HEART
Chennaagitthe Chandra shetty NAANU Cannadda Sariaghaa matthadhiney?.
India's Largest floating Island??
Great job excellent.. Hats off to the team
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
353 comments
Ashok S.11/03/2019 14:42
Citizens have to take lead to transform all water bodies to beautiful lakes
Lawrence A.10/22/2019 22:07
Great work guys !!!
Heavenly G.10/21/2019 05:15
👍👍👍👍
Pradeep A.10/20/2019 04:01
Great job
Pratima P.10/18/2019 09:21
Great job... If we want we can... do wonders Thank you for your effort
Kunwar T.10/17/2019 06:40
Woow such a great job
Dipannita B.10/17/2019 06:08
What about ulsoor lake
Venkatesh L.10/16/2019 06:42
Why not other lakes streem line . good my appreciation
Gautam M.10/15/2019 22:01
Good work 😂
Bratati N.10/14/2019 08:11
Looking so good... well done
Santhosh V.10/13/2019 13:45
We have to clean all the lake,s like this . excellent work
Vipul K.10/13/2019 13:25
What a transformation really commendable work
Deepa U.10/13/2019 05:54
Thank you very much . Yomen service to our country . 👃👍
Krushna G.10/12/2019 06:22
dekh humara Hebbagodi lake!😎
Susan S.10/12/2019 05:30
But where is the waste going now
Khaja M.10/11/2019 18:42
WOW WELL DONE GUY'S GOOD JOB IN TELANGANA HYDERABAD HUSSAIN SAGAR LAKE WAS DIEING NOW THE WATER COLOUR WAS GREEN & BLACK HUSSAIN SAGAR WAS LOCATED IN THE CITY OF HEART
Manjula U.10/10/2019 05:54
Great job
PT G.10/10/2019 03:00
Chennaagitthe Chandra shetty NAANU Cannadda Sariaghaa matthadhiney?.
Ajit K.10/09/2019 22:39
India's Largest floating Island??
Balu M.10/09/2019 16:36
Great job excellent.. Hats off to the team