Bengaluru Running Out Of Water

Himani K.03/14/2018 11:18
come back to delhi OMG
Govinda B.03/04/2018 21:16
see ths
Dinesh K.03/03/2018 01:52
Save water
Tanu S.03/02/2018 19:11
jaldi se Yahaa Aa jao! ;)
Bharat S.03/02/2018 06:00
Is it true ???
ಅಜಯ್ ಕ.03/02/2018 04:50
That is true but govt and some people are in denial because the real estate business will get a hit....
Raj P.03/02/2018 04:33
Government & the citizen of country are not sleeping all are aware and water crises problem will get resolved just giving a headline that by 2025 the city will be out of water its not correct if citizens and government decides make a law and implement strictly that rain water harvesting and other sources of water been used carefully there will be a surplus water instead of creating fear try to post solution to tackle the water crisis not only in Bangalore other parts of country as well.
Ranjeet C.03/01/2018 22:10
Ragnarok King
Amarnath R.03/01/2018 21:34
No doubt the water situation is bad but Bangalore getting dry is unreal. Bangalore receives quite a good kind of rainfall and the river Cauvery supplies drinking water to the city.
Sushant L.03/01/2018 21:15
Kavitha Raghunath this
Prakhar W.03/01/2018 18:29
Shit Now i know why you chose Hyderabad over Bengaluru!!!
Ashish P.03/01/2018 18:21
Rahul Singh
Rahul S.03/01/2018 13:59
see this
Vee03/01/2018 13:30
The legacy of Congress government in Karnataka 👏👏👏
Noorain S.02/20/2018 13:12
What I told you the other day!
Vidhu D.02/20/2018 06:47
They'll increase the supply of water but won't spend $$ on infrastructure. bless
Savitoj S.02/19/2018 19:21
Karan Sharma
Ariza J.02/18/2018 22:03
Jagriti Sachdev it's here
Ashish P.02/18/2018 17:22
its time for you to relocate in mumbai
Saugat P.02/18/2018 06:22
this is for you.. please save water..