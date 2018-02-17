back

Bengaluru Running Out Of Water

Bengaluru is set to run out of water by 2025. #DystopianFuture

02/17/2018 12:00 AM
  • 369.7k
  • 523

And even more

  1. 1:58

    Mom Crosses States On Scooty To Fetch Son

  2. 2:35

    Miss England Back To Work At Hospital During Covid-19 Pandemic

  3. 4:19

    Coronavirus: Helping The Homeless

  4. 1:04

    Ahmedabad Police Upturn Vegetable Carts

  5. 3:53

    Khalsa Aid Brings Cheer To Delhi Riots Epicentre

  6. 1:54

    Jawan Receives BSF Help To Rebuild Riot-Hit Home

289 comments

  • Himani K.
    03/14/2018 11:18

    come back to delhi OMG

  • Govinda B.
    03/04/2018 21:16

    see ths

  • Dinesh K.
    03/03/2018 01:52

    Save water

  • Tanu S.
    03/02/2018 19:11

    jaldi se Yahaa Aa jao! ;)

  • Bharat S.
    03/02/2018 06:00

    Is it true ???

  • ಅಜಯ್ ಕ.
    03/02/2018 04:50

    That is true but govt and some people are in denial because the real estate business will get a hit....

  • Raj P.
    03/02/2018 04:33

    Government & the citizen of country are not sleeping all are aware and water crises problem will get resolved just giving a headline that by 2025 the city will be out of water its not correct if citizens and government decides make a law and implement strictly that rain water harvesting and other sources of water been used carefully there will be a surplus water instead of creating fear try to post solution to tackle the water crisis not only in Bangalore other parts of country as well.

  • Ranjeet C.
    03/01/2018 22:10

    Ragnarok King

  • Amarnath R.
    03/01/2018 21:34

    No doubt the water situation is bad but Bangalore getting dry is unreal. Bangalore receives quite a good kind of rainfall and the river Cauvery supplies drinking water to the city.

  • Sushant L.
    03/01/2018 21:15

    Kavitha Raghunath this

  • Prakhar W.
    03/01/2018 18:29

    Shit Now i know why you chose Hyderabad over Bengaluru!!!

  • Ashish P.
    03/01/2018 18:21

    Rahul Singh

  • Rahul S.
    03/01/2018 13:59

    see this

  • Vee
    03/01/2018 13:30

    The legacy of Congress government in Karnataka 👏👏👏

  • Noorain S.
    02/20/2018 13:12

    What I told you the other day!

  • Vidhu D.
    02/20/2018 06:47

    They'll increase the supply of water but won't spend $$ on infrastructure. bless

  • Savitoj S.
    02/19/2018 19:21

    Karan Sharma

  • Ariza J.
    02/18/2018 22:03

    Jagriti Sachdev it's here

  • Ashish P.
    02/18/2018 17:22

    its time for you to relocate in mumbai

  • Saugat P.
    02/18/2018 06:22

    this is for you.. please save water..