Can’t Have Gay Soldiers, Says Army Chief
“No gay men in the army.” Army chief Bipin Rawat shatters the rainbow cast by the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict abolishing Section 377 last year.
01/11/2019 2:54 PMupdated: 08/31/2020 10:11 AM
413 comments
Jit D.02/02/2019 06:37
Has anyone ever heard of The Sacred Band? They are credited with defeating the Spartans.
Gaimei D.02/02/2019 03:57
Y he care and speak only for his army men's? Do Indian army stand for only to his army and only his jurisdiction and not for all the peoples all over the country?
Saan A.02/01/2019 19:03
Siddhu Paawji Saransh Pratik yes 😹😹
Manish K.02/01/2019 17:11
Great Sir....salute to you...Good Decision and very well Explained....
Rahmat U.02/01/2019 16:04
Pti Shehaan
Rajiv C.02/01/2019 15:44
Great general
आर्य प.02/01/2019 12:42
जय हिंद सर
Sunil R.02/01/2019 12:17
Gay men guarding my country's borders?? Ummm I'm not sure I'd take that..
Satvik S.02/01/2019 10:48
Brut, I want that classic perfume which is not available in India anymore. Please tell me how to get that perfume? The classic green colour bottle. Thanks.
Karan P.02/01/2019 10:39
Man SJW always want everything to be in their favour, it's army they have their own rules and regulations. bC isme bi apna randi Rona gusana jaruri hai kya? Gay legal for country hogaya hai, khus raho na. BC now I fear soon they will ask for their own reservation quota as they were also "suppressed" for centuries. Just live life normally instead of mentioning your sexual preference everywhere. Others won't know until you are making a big deal out of it.
Sharma R.02/01/2019 08:38
"Don't ask, Don't tell".
Yaghya S.02/01/2019 08:37
People are people!! Love is love!! This is as much natural as much heterosexuality is!! It’s not a choice!! Understand and love!!
Bobosky C.02/01/2019 07:59
Gooooood yar
Abhijit M.02/01/2019 06:18
Rightly said
Yakun S.02/01/2019 04:23
It’s just super funny because I’m guessing this dude went to the NDA or at least the IMA. And if he did, there’s no way he believes there’s no gay men in the army - or, there’s no place for them in the army. Gay men have been in the armed forces since forever, and they have played pivotal roles in helping us win wars. Rest all is delusion 🙂
Shiv Y.02/01/2019 03:36
Absolutely perfect.
Prince P.02/01/2019 00:49
He is gays and he have used all his 😘
Kumar D.01/31/2019 20:12
that's one thing off your list.
Tanwar N.01/31/2019 15:18
With sexual relation comes an attachment. And there's absolutely no place for this in the forces. You don't need emotional couples up front. You need people fighting it out for us. Decisions taken under emotional influence sheldom succed. It's like a doc never want to operate on there dear ones because his calls would obviously be driven emotionally than his intelligence. Doesnt mean the doc is incompetent or something. The same reason when the two fight together up front. You need brains not emotions.
Amar K.01/31/2019 14:02
Hamari army dushmano ki maregi ek dusro ki nahi 🙏👊🤛