Chinese Data Mining In India Is A Privacy Concern
Why should you care if a Chinese company is tracking what you post on Facebook, right next to the Indian PM? The Indian Express' Vaidyanathan Iyer explains.
01/10/2020 5:27 AM
9 comments
Iffat K.a day
Is this surveillance capitalism?? Is this real??
Diganta S.a day
LOL. FY Kind information facebook is the main tool to collect data and sale information. Mostly those third party tool on fb like game, age scanning etc. are main accused and be careful of data threat.
Kp S.a day
अरे चीनी कंपनी भी फैल है हमारी नाविका आंटी के आगे
Deepti S.2 days
interesting
Kartik S.2 days
see yesterday we were talking about this, today it's there on my wall.
Bull B.2 days
great eye-opener from trustworthy site
Brut India2 days
You can read The Indian Express' detailed investigation in parts on their website: https://indianexpress.com/article/express-exclusive/china-watching-big-data-president-kovind-pm-narendra-modi-opposition-leaders-chief-justice-of-india-zhenhua-data-information-technology-6594861/