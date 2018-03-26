back

Congregants Worship With An Assault Rifle In This US Church

In this church in the US, you can worship armed with a gun. You can even get your weapon blessed.

03/26/2018 1:00 AM
  • 575.9k
  • 550

And even more

  1. Nirmala Sitharaman’s Infamous Onion Remark

  2. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  3. Telangana Man's Bizarre Balloon Trick

  4. Baby Girl Buried Alive In Bareilly Grave

  5. Hyderabad’s Railway Mishap

  6. Made in India: Standing Wheelchair

448 comments

  • Luísa Y.
    05/06/2018 11:10

  • Caelan R.
    05/04/2018 18:27

    Tho shall not judge or did like 700 of you Christians for get that

  • Carl F.
    04/17/2018 05:11

    😂

  • Otis M.
    04/15/2018 00:23

    Thats one church that wont have a mass shooting. Bad guys and nuts hit soft targets like unarmed people. Even the pilgrams carried their guns to church.

  • Saikat G.
    03/30/2018 05:53

    Gun = tool of peace. Weakness is the root cause of voilence.

  • Alok K.
    03/30/2018 04:11

    American are not aware that its the Gun culture which is saving u

  • Sanjay K.
    03/28/2018 18:19

    Time to teach the planet...

  • Jack B.
    03/28/2018 18:08

    Some people bring poisonous snakes to their church and handle them as a way to worship!

  • Pankaj C.
    03/28/2018 12:17

    Os that true?

  • Wisse F.
    03/27/2018 10:23

    murca

  • Roji R.
    03/27/2018 06:06

    Pls don't compare them Christian's.... They are stupid people..

  • Akhil P.
    03/27/2018 05:04

    'Moonies'? Read as :'Loonies'

  • Prashant M.
    03/27/2018 05:04

    जैसे भक्त वैसे भगवान

  • Gracy P.
    03/27/2018 04:37

    Some thing different and not seen

  • Samrat C.
    03/27/2018 03:41

    Armed society is civilized society. Only person to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun Long live RKBA

  • Vitansha L.
    03/27/2018 02:56

    wtf

  • John H.
    03/27/2018 00:51

    They are afraid of dying, a church is not armed with weapons. A Church is made for peace does Jesus carry a weapon with Him everyday No! He did not but He died on the cross willingly because it was His will. Amen.

  • Supratik H.
    03/27/2018 00:41

    এ কি দেখছি আমি? আশ্চর্য ঘটনা বটে 😲

  • Robinson Y.
    03/27/2018 00:28

    So disgusting lol 😁 😁 😁

  • Balwinder S.
    03/26/2018 23:54

    Lol devil worship but Jesus Christ is alive Alfa Omega awesome God