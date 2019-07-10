back

Death By Dosa

How the founder of a world-famous Indian restaurant fell into a murderous, downward spiral.

07/10/2019 11:57 AM
  • 833.1k
  • 315

And even more

  1. Lady Constable Thrashes Eve-Teaser Outside Kanpur School

  2. This Cop Went The Extra Mile To Ensure Safety of Women

  3. Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network

  4. Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World

  5. Woman Protests Encroachment Hanging From Excavator

  6. Meet India’s Youngest Judge

167 comments

  • John L.
    08/11/2019 11:41

    🙈🙈🙈

  • Ravi P.
    08/11/2019 05:56

    Sahil Sardana

  • Guna G.
    08/10/2019 18:28

    Iniyum ippadi oru tahvaru nadkkakuodadhu

  • VignEsh V.
    08/10/2019 18:15

    A South Indian Who doesn’t know about his life but knows about his food buisnesss

  • Varun G.
    08/10/2019 15:36

    Worst restaurant for the last few years, shabby and disrespectful one. And they will charge you like holiday inn

  • Krishna K.
    08/10/2019 14:04

    Criminal is a crimal...he died a natural death even after committing such a grave crime...go to hell

  • Anurag T.
    08/10/2019 13:40

    kickass sambhar tho

  • Eswar A.
    08/10/2019 12:18

    Too much cost

  • Vinoth T.
    08/10/2019 10:43

    Like a fall of Troy

  • Kartik P.
    08/08/2019 16:34

    So the failure of our judiciary to deliver timely justice actually did something good, in that it allowed him to set up a chain that gave employees extra benefits.

  • Sircar A.
    08/08/2019 13:11

    i felt sangeetha was better than saravana

  • Surbhi S.
    08/08/2019 04:24

    good to know info.. lol

  • Monish G.
    08/06/2019 12:48

    brut india dont flare by stating bringing in caste issue

  • Gagandeep S.
    08/06/2019 10:44

    .. C

  • Shankar G.
    08/06/2019 10:04

    What happened to the astrologer who misguided him.

  • Thev A.
    08/06/2019 09:59

    He is a womaniser n murderer but brut India is giving caste sympathy.. 🤣 🤣 🤣

  • Adrija B.
    08/06/2019 09:50

    ur fav

  • Poorva B.
    08/06/2019 08:39

    Bhatia Anurag 🤣👀🤣

  • Priya
    08/06/2019 06:30

    His restaurant’s food is to die for ? Seriously ? May be ten years ago, but not now.evrything has changed and they have already started to lose the market to sangeetha and a2b

  • Isha G.
    08/05/2019 22:01

    the iconic saravana Bhavan ₹700 masala dosa😂😂😂😂