Death By Dosa

How the founder of a world-famous Indian restaurant fell into a murderous, downward spiral.
167 comments
John L.08/11/2019 11:41
🙈🙈🙈
Ravi P.08/11/2019 05:56
Sahil Sardana
Guna G.08/10/2019 18:28
Iniyum ippadi oru tahvaru nadkkakuodadhu
VignEsh V.08/10/2019 18:15
A South Indian Who doesn’t know about his life but knows about his food buisnesss
Varun G.08/10/2019 15:36
Worst restaurant for the last few years, shabby and disrespectful one. And they will charge you like holiday inn
Krishna K.08/10/2019 14:04
Criminal is a crimal...he died a natural death even after committing such a grave crime...go to hell
Anurag T.08/10/2019 13:40
kickass sambhar tho
Eswar A.08/10/2019 12:18
Too much cost
Vinoth T.08/10/2019 10:43
Like a fall of Troy
Kartik P.08/08/2019 16:34
So the failure of our judiciary to deliver timely justice actually did something good, in that it allowed him to set up a chain that gave employees extra benefits.
Sircar A.08/08/2019 13:11
i felt sangeetha was better than saravana
Surbhi S.08/08/2019 04:24
good to know info.. lol
Monish G.08/06/2019 12:48
brut india dont flare by stating bringing in caste issue
Gagandeep S.08/06/2019 10:44
.. C
Shankar G.08/06/2019 10:04
What happened to the astrologer who misguided him.
Thev A.08/06/2019 09:59
He is a womaniser n murderer but brut India is giving caste sympathy.. 🤣 🤣 🤣
Adrija B.08/06/2019 09:50
ur fav
Poorva B.08/06/2019 08:39
Bhatia Anurag 🤣👀🤣
Priya08/06/2019 06:30
His restaurant’s food is to die for ? Seriously ? May be ten years ago, but not now.evrything has changed and they have already started to lose the market to sangeetha and a2b
Isha G.08/05/2019 22:01
the iconic saravana Bhavan ₹700 masala dosa😂😂😂😂