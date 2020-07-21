Designer Cakes That Look So Real, It’s Unreal
Should Women Work As Coolies At All?
Nirbhaya 7 Years On: Little Has Changed, Says Mother
Covid-19: Actor Shikha Malhotra Resumes Nurse Duty
Nurses Babysit Covid-19 Patient’s Son
Aanchal Gangwal, The Air Force Pilot
Whaaaatttt.. beyond amazing!!
Incredible
I can't believe this😮😮😮😮 if these are cakes I would love to taste all of them...yeah chicken one too being a vegetarian
SHES THE ONE BEHIND IT
dekhlo bhai :P
is one of them 🤗
It must be difficult in your home to touch things carelessly bcoz you might not know whether it's a dummy item kept in cake form Amazing
patkn shikun gye cake bnvych😁😁
😂😍
Wow Subup
That coconut tho 🌴
Why the trend, EverythingIsCake unsettles the mind:
https://www.insider.com/why-objects-as-cake-tiktok-trend-unsettling-psychologist-explanation-2020-7
Very cute,
Niraj Dimri check this out guys
Thank u so much for sharing my cakes 🎨🍰❤️
see this like yours
See that link trust me it's help you in your Health
https://youtu.be/MfBpxXth0Lo
Mom - Ab jooti khayega tu..
Me showing this video - Aisi?
I, a pro-cake eater : THAT’s CAKE you duffers 🙄
ab dangal hoga
27 comments
Preethi P.5 hours
Whaaaatttt.. beyond amazing!!
Talha R.7 hours
Incredible
Kirti G.a day
I can't believe this😮😮😮😮 if these are cakes I would love to taste all of them...yeah chicken one too being a vegetarian
Akshita S.2 days
SHES THE ONE BEHIND IT
Tanushree V.2 days
dekhlo bhai :P
Tashi B.2 days
is one of them 🤗
Ranjit K.3 days
It must be difficult in your home to touch things carelessly bcoz you might not know whether it's a dummy item kept in cake form Amazing
Priyanka J.3 days
patkn shikun gye cake bnvych😁😁
Manvee S.3 days
😂😍
Shova Y.3 days
Wow Subup
Tessa S.3 days
That coconut tho 🌴
Brut India3 days
Why the trend, EverythingIsCake unsettles the mind: https://www.insider.com/why-objects-as-cake-tiktok-trend-unsettling-psychologist-explanation-2020-7
Geetha J.3 days
Very cute,
Amit V.4 days
Niraj Dimri check this out guys
Tuba G.4 days
Thank u so much for sharing my cakes 🎨🍰❤️
Javed K.4 days
see this like yours
Swapan H.4 days
See that link trust me it's help you in your Health https://youtu.be/MfBpxXth0Lo
Vaibhav A.4 days
Mom - Ab jooti khayega tu.. Me showing this video - Aisi?
Subhashree P.4 days
I, a pro-cake eater : THAT’s CAKE you duffers 🙄
Siddhartha S.4 days
ab dangal hoga