Designer Cakes That Look So Real, It’s Unreal

She makes cakes so pretty, breaks your heart to see them sliced. Turkish chef Tuba Geçkil told Brut how her work won global fame. 🍰🍴

07/21/2020 1:27 PM
Arte - il est temps

  • Preethi P.
    5 hours

    Whaaaatttt.. beyond amazing!!

  • Talha R.
    7 hours

    Incredible

  • Kirti G.
    a day

    I can't believe this😮😮😮😮 if these are cakes I would love to taste all of them...yeah chicken one too being a vegetarian

  • Akshita S.
    2 days

    SHES THE ONE BEHIND IT

  • Tanushree V.
    2 days

    dekhlo bhai :P

  • Tashi B.
    2 days

    is one of them 🤗

  • Ranjit K.
    3 days

    It must be difficult in your home to touch things carelessly bcoz you might not know whether it's a dummy item kept in cake form Amazing

  • Priyanka J.
    3 days

    patkn shikun gye cake bnvych😁😁

  • Manvee S.
    3 days

    😂😍

  • Shova Y.
    3 days

    Wow Subup

  • Tessa S.
    3 days

    That coconut tho 🌴

  • Brut India
    3 days

    Why the trend, EverythingIsCake unsettles the mind: https://www.insider.com/why-objects-as-cake-tiktok-trend-unsettling-psychologist-explanation-2020-7

  • Geetha J.
    3 days

    Very cute,

  • Amit V.
    4 days

    Niraj Dimri check this out guys

  • Tuba G.
    4 days

    Thank u so much for sharing my cakes 🎨🍰❤️

  • Javed K.
    4 days

    see this like yours

  • Swapan H.
    4 days

  • Vaibhav A.
    4 days

    Mom - Ab jooti khayega tu.. Me showing this video - Aisi?

  • Subhashree P.
    4 days

    I, a pro-cake eater : THAT’s CAKE you duffers 🙄

  • Siddhartha S.
    4 days

    ab dangal hoga