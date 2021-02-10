back
Did Canada Phone PM Modi For Vaccines?
There's a vaccine shortage in Canada, and the opposition party really wanted to know if Trudeau's government called Modi!
10/02/2021 1:27 PM
- 155.7K
- 1.7K
- 111
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
92 comments
Glenn M.5 hours
And the conservatives would’ve done better job 👌
Ankit S.2 days
https://m.economictimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/canadian-pms-outreach-to-india-justin-trudeau-dials-pm-modi-for-vaccines/articleshow/80794704.cms
Syed A.3 days
Lakho jhoot main Modi ka ek or jhoot.
Tabrej A.3 days
Still Canada has secured 5 vaccine for each of its citizens. 🙄While African Nations did not even ordered yet.
S K.3 days
He is another Rahul Gandhi of Canada brut came back again with his propoganda
Varaprasad S.4 days
Shameless Canada govt accomodated separatists propaganda and even interfered in indian internal affairs ... But when it comes to indian govt and PM modi made sure that Canadians don't be at the receiving end because of moron canda PM trudeau . . That's indian culture and indian PM modi...
Akanksha A.4 days
He did after this interview
Doremon N.4 days
Sab kuch change hone vala Aane vala time bhut karab hoga But y baat koi samj nahi sakta
DrNiladri B.4 days
I like to believe Government of India. Thank you.
Renu S.5 days
Justin lolzzzz 🤭🤭🤭🤣🤣🤣🤣
Biswajit B.5 days
Its fact that the more you pretend to be like friendly and innocent then the more they will take advantage of it as a traitor...so not a single vaccine Canada deserves...but India is a nation with open hearts and a symbol of humanity i.e. the nation which hugs its own enemy in critical situations as well...so business for a business...As per me Vaccine export should be done to Canada if their Govt wants...
Wakky B.5 days
These lot injecting cow piss now
Sam K.5 days
Modi is one of the stupidest, Indian farmers are on protection and he making fake obligations.. Disgusting
Wilson J.5 days
It fake Indian news for the Indian media TRP
Mahesh T.5 days
https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/readouts/2021/02/10/prime-minister-justin-trudeau-speaks-prime-minister-india-narendra-modi Yes, they did discuss access to Covid vaccine
Rhide I.5 days
Frist hasina now modi example of husband wife relationship.
Shubham S.5 days
This shows the utter mess the Canadian ruling party is in, wherein the health minister herself has no fuckin idea of her own PM dialling countries to ask for vaccines.😂
Mulagapati V.5 days
So the Canadian government official doesn't even know whether their President talked with Primister of India or not! WTF!
Parth K.5 days
First of all, what is the point in making such videos. Secondly, what's the point of having someone from the government who can't give out clear cut answers. By the way,if they didnt call for it, should have returned it back. It's as simple as that!
Thonoor R.5 days
How the health minister is biased towards India.