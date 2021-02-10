back

Did Canada Phone PM Modi For Vaccines?

There's a vaccine shortage in Canada, and the opposition party really wanted to know if Trudeau's government called Modi!

10/02/2021 1:27 PM
  • 155.7K
  • 111

Politics

  1. 3:53

    Here's How Farmers Are Here To Stay

  2. 2:41

    BJP Convoy Pelted With Stones In WB

  3. 5:52

    The Life Of Farmer-Politician Chaudhary Charan Singh

  4. 3:19

    Modi Bats For Privatisation

  5. 3:32

    Asaduddin Owaisi Attacks Government On China, Farm Laws

  6. 3:55

    PM Modi Vs. Opposition On “Andolan Jeevi”

92 comments

  • Glenn M.
    5 hours

    And the conservatives would’ve done better job 👌

  • Ankit S.
    2 days

    https://m.economictimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/canadian-pms-outreach-to-india-justin-trudeau-dials-pm-modi-for-vaccines/articleshow/80794704.cms

  • Syed A.
    3 days

    Lakho jhoot main Modi ka ek or jhoot.

  • Tabrej A.
    3 days

    Still Canada has secured 5 vaccine for each of its citizens. 🙄While African Nations did not even ordered yet.

  • S K.
    3 days

    He is another Rahul Gandhi of Canada brut came back again with his propoganda

  • Varaprasad S.
    4 days

    Shameless Canada govt accomodated separatists propaganda and even interfered in indian internal affairs ... But when it comes to indian govt and PM modi made sure that Canadians don't be at the receiving end because of moron canda PM trudeau . . That's indian culture and indian PM modi...

  • Akanksha A.
    4 days

    He did after this interview

  • Doremon N.
    4 days

    Sab kuch change hone vala Aane vala time bhut karab hoga But y baat koi samj nahi sakta

  • DrNiladri B.
    4 days

    I like to believe Government of India. Thank you.

  • Renu S.
    5 days

    Justin lolzzzz 🤭🤭🤭🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Biswajit B.
    5 days

    Its fact that the more you pretend to be like friendly and innocent then the more they will take advantage of it as a traitor...so not a single vaccine Canada deserves...but India is a nation with open hearts and a symbol of humanity i.e. the nation which hugs its own enemy in critical situations as well...so business for a business...As per me Vaccine export should be done to Canada if their Govt wants...

  • Wakky B.
    5 days

    These lot injecting cow piss now

  • Sam K.
    5 days

    Modi is one of the stupidest, Indian farmers are on protection and he making fake obligations.. Disgusting

  • Wilson J.
    5 days

    It fake Indian news for the Indian media TRP

  • Mahesh T.
    5 days

    https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/readouts/2021/02/10/prime-minister-justin-trudeau-speaks-prime-minister-india-narendra-modi Yes, they did discuss access to Covid vaccine

  • Rhide I.
    5 days

    Frist hasina now modi example of husband wife relationship.

  • Shubham S.
    5 days

    This shows the utter mess the Canadian ruling party is in, wherein the health minister herself has no fuckin idea of her own PM dialling countries to ask for vaccines.😂

  • Mulagapati V.
    5 days

    So the Canadian government official doesn't even know whether their President talked with Primister of India or not! WTF!

  • Parth K.
    5 days

    First of all, what is the point in making such videos. Secondly, what's the point of having someone from the government who can't give out clear cut answers. By the way,if they didnt call for it, should have returned it back. It's as simple as that!

  • Thonoor R.
    5 days

    How the health minister is biased towards India.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.