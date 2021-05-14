back

Dr. Fauci On India's Covid Situation

The US's top medical expert weighed in on India's Covid crisis, the government's decision to extend the gap between two doses of Covishield and the upcoming Sputnik vaccine rollout.

14/05/2021 4:27 PM
  • 126.5K
  • 94

79 comments

  • Ravi S.
    31 minutes

    Indian Governments are fucking extreme..let me give y'll an example: if they'll get tender for 10 bridges they built nothing and if some inncoent people try to get through this and raise a question about it.... the authorities simply says this way: it was supposed to be here just imagine.... Indian governments are just shit holes..🖕🖕🖕 Their corruption is so bad... and it is past down from generations to generations.. and i guess giving suggestion to them is kinda teaching pig about serious shit.. Which means where pig pay no regard to situations whatsoever..

  • Julid P.
    31 minutes

    Dr you have to switch off your phone when you are being interviewed

  • Dibakar G.
    44 minutes

    Modi gov is a disaster for us.

  • Kishore K.
    an hour

    Fauci, One of the evil fellow in the planet.

  • Navnee L.
    an hour

    Absolutely right Doc ...Wake up call India

  • Lakshmi K.
    2 hours

    instead of lecturing on all these let us know how the world leaders are planning to punish China and make it face the law

  • Mangalesh D.
    2 hours

    Military help should be deployed immediately for a short while to distribute vaccines to all States, Districts, Talukas,Villages of the country and vaccines manufactured in India should be strictly use for citizens of India till entire population is not vaccinated with 2 dosages. Stop export of vaccines outside our country from immediate effect. PM...Kindly give directives accordingly

  • Milind B.
    2 hours

    I don't understand why the vaccines are charged at pvt hospitals. It should be made mandatory free to all the citizens of India, rich or poor in all facilities available, which can be Govt, Pvt, make shift hospital or clinics and if possible larger apartment complexes where there are a lot of residential people living with arrangements done by the local municipal or authorities.

  • जयचंद ख.
    2 hours

    Fgdgj

  • Jayram S.
    2 hours

    Countries like Africa 😄

  • Pulla P.
    3 hours

    Shame on you bjp govt...

  • Nitesh J.
    3 hours

    Koi bahar ka aadmi koi kuch nai batayega hume .. boz he is making joke.. go fuck ur mother bastard.. and Indian reports 80% are only Jo apne hi gharwalo ki insult kr k khud ko bada smjthe h. Sirf india ko aap si fuut hi brbad kr rai h .. or ye 15 Years se ho raha h ...

  • Jitinpal S.
    3 hours

    Virus makers, giving solution on vaccines 😂🤣🤣😂😂

  • Saumyata S.
    3 hours

    It is definitely a cover-up for the lack of oxygen, vaccine doses and God knows what not!!!!!

  • Faisal I.
    3 hours

    Line up line up get your poison

  • Benedict D.
    3 hours

    India is not in hurry as the hovt has other.priorities

  • Sai K.
    4 hours

    Paid media to make India image unpopular He was not trusted by his own President how should we believe his words

  • Samid S.
    4 hours

    Fauci you ate really old now,,,india you say ,,,, appalling

  • Ajith K.
    5 hours

    He is a Chinese agent advocating eternal lock down of all nations except China!!!

  • Uma R.
    5 hours

    We have the best vaccines.....its just that the western countries fail to recognize them , pathetic lot...

