Dr. Fauci On India's Covid Situation
The US's top medical expert weighed in on India's Covid crisis, the government's decision to extend the gap between two doses of Covishield and the upcoming Sputnik vaccine rollout.
14/05/2021 4:27 PM
79 comments
Ravi S.31 minutes
Indian Governments are fucking extreme..let me give y'll an example: if they'll get tender for 10 bridges they built nothing and if some inncoent people try to get through this and raise a question about it.... the authorities simply says this way: it was supposed to be here just imagine.... Indian governments are just shit holes..🖕🖕🖕 Their corruption is so bad... and it is past down from generations to generations.. and i guess giving suggestion to them is kinda teaching pig about serious shit.. Which means where pig pay no regard to situations whatsoever..
Julid P.31 minutes
Dr you have to switch off your phone when you are being interviewed
Dibakar G.44 minutes
Modi gov is a disaster for us.
Kishore K.an hour
Fauci, One of the evil fellow in the planet.
Navnee L.an hour
Absolutely right Doc ...Wake up call India
Lakshmi K.2 hours
instead of lecturing on all these let us know how the world leaders are planning to punish China and make it face the law
Mangalesh D.2 hours
Military help should be deployed immediately for a short while to distribute vaccines to all States, Districts, Talukas,Villages of the country and vaccines manufactured in India should be strictly use for citizens of India till entire population is not vaccinated with 2 dosages. Stop export of vaccines outside our country from immediate effect. PM...Kindly give directives accordingly
Milind B.2 hours
I don't understand why the vaccines are charged at pvt hospitals. It should be made mandatory free to all the citizens of India, rich or poor in all facilities available, which can be Govt, Pvt, make shift hospital or clinics and if possible larger apartment complexes where there are a lot of residential people living with arrangements done by the local municipal or authorities.
जयचंद ख.2 hours
Jayram S.2 hours
Countries like Africa 😄
Pulla P.3 hours
Shame on you bjp govt...
Nitesh J.3 hours
Jitinpal S.3 hours
Virus makers, giving solution on vaccines 😂🤣🤣😂😂
Saumyata S.3 hours
It is definitely a cover-up for the lack of oxygen, vaccine doses and God knows what not!!!!!
Faisal I.3 hours
Line up line up get your poison
Benedict D.3 hours
India is not in hurry as the hovt has other.priorities
Sai K.4 hours
Paid media to make India image unpopular He was not trusted by his own President how should we believe his words
Samid S.4 hours
Fauci you ate really old now,,,india you say ,,,, appalling
Ajith K.5 hours
He is a Chinese agent advocating eternal lock down of all nations except China!!!
Uma R.5 hours
We have the best vaccines.....its just that the western countries fail to recognize them , pathetic lot...