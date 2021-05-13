back
Global Vaccine Inequality In Four Points
While life in many Western countries is returning to normal thanks to vaccines, developing countries like India are being left behind.
13/05/2021 6:57 AM
75 comments
Mohammed A.4 hours
2019 Alarm and march 2020 first lockdown in india and second deadly wave is April 2021 , Virus given long time to take action but INDIA (Right wing) doesnot learn from this and not make things ready instead distributed vaccine to other to show off , indeed no one care for india now in pandamic. This is our image built by politician Internationally for New india.
Boboy M.5 hours
The incapacities, inaction, indecisiveness of one man is solely responsible for the shortage of vaccines and the devastating second wave; the eccentric and the mulish Muhammad Bin Tughlaq 🧔🏽☕
Haokip L.8 hours
They enjoy in the UK its their internal matters. So your modi should focus on his internal matters now. Fair enough
Dipti G.9 hours
We are producing children only to become majority and rule country ,not giving proper education, shelter and hygiene life and educated people only criticisec and use uneducated people so first control population
Anitha V.10 hours
I agree India is facing a terrible situation now. But the time before April, India had opened everything.. it was almost back to normal with negligible corona cases. While countries like Germany has a lockdown from Dec 2020 to May 2021. Grass is always been on the other side.. no not all western countries are enjoying .. and no India was not in this state a month ago..
Vikas S.10 hours
THAT'S BECAUSE WE HAVE A TERRIBLE POLITICAL PARTY RUNNING THE COUNTRY AND A DISASTROUS PM.
Ajay P.12 hours
Aey bhai sab chutie ho agar tume brut india bura lagtha hi report it make it ban
Sunil R.13 hours
First End Plastic Pollution
Thãñgnún T.14 hours
Ashwani K.14 hours
Brut india Have seen population difference between India and those countries.
Koti R.14 hours
They know the priorities.
Aratrika R.15 hours
The answer to this is the Government and their policies. Yes India is second largest in population. But there should have been a controlled manner in every sectors in opening up after the first lockdown. Movie shooting started, election rallies started, even games were about to start. And now for these uncontrolled manner after the first lockdown common people of our country are suffering. Distribution of thousands of vaccines to Bangladesh was unnecessary which our government did. You cannot protect someone else before protecting yourself!
Anirban15 hours
Western countries have smart people who vote for good governance. When you elect jokers you will only have circus
Minni P.16 hours
Bhaskar R.16 hours
Before getting to the post...I request audience to research on Brut India's operators and funds.
Nishikant A.16 hours
We know the WHO is the responsible for this pandemic, it's a big game plan
Praneil M.16 hours
coz our country was busy donating vaccines to other nations and now we are running short of vaccines......
Ravi K.17 hours
Bhai how can we compare devloped countries with tiny population... Britain -6.6 Cr population, France- 2.3 Cr and even USA- 30 Cr with india where even per capita less then Bangladesh..., where still people avoiding to take vaccine / avoid mask...I don't think any country in the world will manage COVID with this huge/ illiterate population .. only modi have guts ,our huge expectations so some point of time not at per expectations but he is one man ARMY.
Maria H.17 hours
Can I GET MY VACCINE....DAMN MODI! It's literally being made here. Stop hoarding it for the rich!
Arunava D.17 hours
