back

Global Vaccine Inequality In Four Points

While life in many Western countries is returning to normal thanks to vaccines, developing countries like India are being left behind.

13/05/2021 6:57 AM
  • 150.9K
  • 87

Portraits

  1. 6:46

    How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau

  2. 3:25

    4 Types Of Weddings During The Covid-19 Pandemic

  3. 3:00

    Dad Murdered By The System, Says Son

  4. 3:36

    Global Vaccine Inequality In Four Points

  5. 5:49

    Finding Owaisi: The Political Hotshot From Hyderabad

  6. 3:40

    This Delhi Man Is At The Crematorium Every Day

75 comments

  • Mohammed A.
    4 hours

    2019 Alarm and march 2020 first lockdown in india and second deadly wave is April 2021 , Virus given long time to take action but INDIA (Right wing) doesnot learn from this and not make things ready instead distributed vaccine to other to show off , indeed no one care for india now in pandamic. This is our image built by politician Internationally for New india.

  • Boboy M.
    5 hours

    The incapacities, inaction, indecisiveness of one man is solely responsible for the shortage of vaccines and the devastating second wave; the eccentric and the mulish Muhammad Bin Tughlaq 🧔🏽☕

  • Haokip L.
    8 hours

    They enjoy in the UK its their internal matters. So your modi should focus on his internal matters now. Fair enough

  • Dipti G.
    9 hours

    We are producing children only to become majority and rule country ,not giving proper education, shelter and hygiene life and educated people only criticisec and use uneducated people so first control population

  • Anitha V.
    10 hours

    I agree India is facing a terrible situation now. But the time before April, India had opened everything.. it was almost back to normal with negligible corona cases. While countries like Germany has a lockdown from Dec 2020 to May 2021. Grass is always been on the other side.. no not all western countries are enjoying .. and no India was not in this state a month ago..

  • Vikas S.
    10 hours

    THAT'S BECAUSE WE HAVE A TERRIBLE POLITICAL PARTY RUNNING THE COUNTRY AND A DISASTROUS PM.

  • Ajay P.
    12 hours

    Aey bhai sab chutie ho agar tume brut india bura lagtha hi report it make it ban

  • Sunil R.
    13 hours

    First End Plastic Pollution

  • Thãñgnún T.
    14 hours

    .

  • Ashwani K.
    14 hours

    Brut india Have seen population difference between India and those countries.

  • Koti R.
    14 hours

    They know the priorities.

  • Aratrika R.
    15 hours

    The answer to this is the Government and their policies. Yes India is second largest in population. But there should have been a controlled manner in every sectors in opening up after the first lockdown. Movie shooting started, election rallies started, even games were about to start. And now for these uncontrolled manner after the first lockdown common people of our country are suffering. Distribution of thousands of vaccines to Bangladesh was unnecessary which our government did. You cannot protect someone else before protecting yourself!

  • Anirban
    15 hours

    Western countries have smart people who vote for good governance. When you elect jokers you will only have circus

  • Minni P.
    16 hours

    Ita

  • Bhaskar R.
    16 hours

    Before getting to the post...I request audience to research on Brut India's operators and funds.

  • Nishikant A.
    16 hours

    We know the WHO is the responsible for this pandemic, it's a big game plan

  • Praneil M.
    16 hours

    coz our country was busy donating vaccines to other nations and now we are running short of vaccines......

  • Ravi K.
    17 hours

    Bhai how can we compare devloped countries with tiny population... Britain -6.6 Cr population, France- 2.3 Cr and even USA- 30 Cr with india where even per capita less then Bangladesh..., where still people avoiding to take vaccine / avoid mask...I don't think any country in the world will manage COVID with this huge/ illiterate population .. only modi have guts ,our huge expectations so some point of time not at per expectations but he is one man ARMY.

  • Maria H.
    17 hours

    Can I GET MY VACCINE....DAMN MODI! It's literally being made here. Stop hoarding it for the rich!

  • Arunava D.
    17 hours

    🙏

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.