His Mother Passed Away, He Is Stuck In Canada

Sangita B.18 hours
This is heartbreaking! So much mismanagement
Ehsan K.18 hours
Stay strong buddy and don’t feel guilty. Mothers are the only thing left in this world without any material value. We can’t put a tag as it’s priceless and unfortunately we all have to go through this at some point sooner or later. You tears and love for her clearly shows what kind of a person she was. You should not feel guilty at all. She has spent her time here not a second less nor a second more it’s all pre written. So stay strong and cherish her precious memories.😢😢👍👍
Abu I.18 hours
Condolence brother. That’s a sad news. You all did your best. That’s for sure The worst things is the hospitals and doctors are not able to identify right away. If shortness of breath has corona. They take it in to suspect and that almost kills the patient and he feels so must cut off from the world and he or she is 75% dead. Which is wrong. The indian medical steam has to handle in a very polite and peaceful way. Shortness of breath is no COVID. But people who has High or Low Blood preside. Or heart. Lungs or any other blockage. The fear of Corona in their mind makes them feel worst. Keep the medical history of the parents or loved ones exposed to the doctors. That helps a lot I live in saudiArabia. I am an indian. The government has all arrangements for free for COVID19 treatment. Also the Saudi government have give authority and approvals to many private hospitals to treat under ministry of health. People are recovering very fast. And the death % is almost like 200 our of 27000. Infected and 8000 recovery. Here it comes the role of ministry of health in india. Lockdown is not the solution. Proper treatment and identity the cause is important. Sooner or later the virus 🦠 will stay as any other virus but must have proper treatment.
Gautam R.18 hours
😑🤐
Balwinder D.18 hours
Very sorry hope it got sorted out
Chandan A.18 hours
So sad! He needs to come back to his family, hope you reunite soon 🙏
Prabhjeet S.18 hours
Hope this form helps👍
Prabhjeet S.18 hours
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScHlPpg1hI-kQIp4SXqTcezMG1u2fH91pSNCq6uTXdMdkN-JQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1
Dr-Venkatesh H.18 hours
Its your family mistake .......they must have taken her to hospital............. hospitals are open 24/7.
Shweta A.19 hours
Bro my deep condolence to you & your family.. me n my family faced the similar situation whn my brother passed away few weeks back at the age of just 44 due to heart attack.. I m in India n still cant travel to another city within India.. do u realise how much risk u'll be carrying for the ppl in your family with you?? !! Despite of 14 days quarantine, there is no guarantee that d virus wont pop after few more days.. so be wherever u r for urs and ur family's safety 🙏🙏
Santhosh K.19 hours
you have to think 100 times about ur family before leaving the country for work or studying, you traded for money and this is the consequence. must be a great video for all thise who are bartering their family for money be it for work or studies, having said that, really sad to see that no money is helping this guy reach home
Yashkant G.19 hours
Heartfelt condolences to you and your family.Strength to you and your family.
Danyal A.19 hours
I can feel your pain .. but pain of a kashmiri who's sister raped by occupied indian army is bigger
Danyal A.19 hours
Your PM is busy in killing of Muslims in Kashumiris and busy in suppressing Muslims in rest of the india.. once he will done with blaming tableegi jamat for corona spread he will contact you..
S C.19 hours
Am only Sad for his mother RIP for her and not Sad to him because for his greediness he went to other country by leaving thier parents and now he is feeling there's no point in it .
Parveen K.19 hours
please accept my deepest condolences bro!! Be patient everything will be okey
Pennylope S.19 hours
Rip so sorry our condolences to u an family amen
Nadeem R.19 hours
Very painful but helpless and can only pray to give courage to the entire family
T S.19 hours
When his mother died he was in Canada. Within India travel permit is given because this is an emergency. But from Canada it is doubtful. However he can try with local consulate. Pl be brave by consoling yourself
Shivani T.19 hours
Very sorry for your loss, it's unimaginable. Same situation for so many people abroad. Even big names such as GERMANY is not in the list