Hong Kong Protestors Storm Parliament

Hong Kong in chaos as anti-China demonstrators break into Parliament.

07/05/2019 6:57 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 8:32 AM
  • 42.3k
  • 30

21 comments

  • Sohail S.
    07/11/2019 19:48

    Soon indians will do it !!!

  • Sumeshwar S.
    07/09/2019 21:30

    Will take another 100 years to bring democracy in China

  • Syed O.
    07/08/2019 07:16

    Wow

  • Neil N.
    07/06/2019 12:42

    It's looks like China is divinding 😉

  • Pradeep M.
    07/06/2019 04:42

    The spirit of the youths won't nudge away it's like fighting for their independence

  • Rahul M.
    07/06/2019 04:17

    People I got news for you 2020 big year big happenings 🌎

  • Monison P.
    07/05/2019 15:59

    Upcoming situation in India...

  • Vikas S.
    07/05/2019 12:21

    All power to you Hong Kong, don't give up to autocracy

  • Shriniwasan S.
    07/05/2019 11:49

    👍

  • Dr-Sharqa A.
    07/05/2019 11:03

    Fight for what you believe. 👊

  • Akash G.
    07/05/2019 10:52

    Very brave step indeed but Chinese authorities will try to suppress these protests. UN must intervene.

  • David G.
    07/05/2019 10:22

    Chiinese FARANGS.....in Chinaworld!

  • Sreejith S.
    07/05/2019 10:04

    Damn

  • Kaushik J.
    07/05/2019 10:01

    It may be not late in India......

  • Rahul B.
    07/05/2019 09:48

  • Neelanjan B.
    07/05/2019 09:47

    India stand with the people of Hong Kong in their protest

  • Leekom A.
    07/05/2019 09:46

    Love their unity, From every youth to old people every one is standing up for their country and fighting against the govt ...!🙌❤

  • Sachin D.
    07/05/2019 09:32

    If indians do this no leader will have the courage to talk about communal things. But unfortunately most of the indians are happy to be gulam from thousands of years.

  • Geetanav O.
    07/05/2019 09:32

    this is how an educated and informed society should react! down with chinese imperialism 😡

  • Devendra T.
    07/05/2019 09:31

    Great

