Hong Kong Protestors Storm Parliament

Journalism Turning Perilous In Uttar Pradesh
Modi’s Bonding Session With Peacocks
The Eternal Dada Of Indian Politics, His Life
The Tharoor Guide To Indian English
Indian Parties Spent Crores On Facebook To Influence Voters
Digvijaya Vs. Jyotiraditya On Greed & More
Soon indians will do it !!!
Will take another 100 years to bring democracy in China
Wow
It's looks like China is divinding 😉
The spirit of the youths won't nudge away it's like fighting for their independence
People I got news for you 2020 big year big happenings 🌎
Upcoming situation in India...
All power to you Hong Kong, don't give up to autocracy
👍
Fight for what you believe. 👊
Very brave step indeed but Chinese authorities will try to suppress these protests. UN must intervene.
Chiinese FARANGS.....in Chinaworld!
Damn
It may be not late in India......
It's looks like China is divinding ;)
India stand with the people of Hong Kong in their protest
Love their unity, From every youth to old people every one is standing up for their country and fighting against the govt ...!🙌❤
If indians do this no leader will have the courage to talk about communal things. But unfortunately most of the indians are happy to be gulam from thousands of years.
this is how an educated and informed society should react! down with chinese imperialism 😡
Great
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
21 comments
Sohail S.07/11/2019 19:48
Soon indians will do it !!!
Sumeshwar S.07/09/2019 21:30
Will take another 100 years to bring democracy in China
Syed O.07/08/2019 07:16
Wow
Neil N.07/06/2019 12:42
It's looks like China is divinding 😉
Pradeep M.07/06/2019 04:42
The spirit of the youths won't nudge away it's like fighting for their independence
Rahul M.07/06/2019 04:17
People I got news for you 2020 big year big happenings 🌎
Monison P.07/05/2019 15:59
Upcoming situation in India...
Vikas S.07/05/2019 12:21
All power to you Hong Kong, don't give up to autocracy
Shriniwasan S.07/05/2019 11:49
👍
Dr-Sharqa A.07/05/2019 11:03
Fight for what you believe. 👊
Akash G.07/05/2019 10:52
Very brave step indeed but Chinese authorities will try to suppress these protests. UN must intervene.
David G.07/05/2019 10:22
Chiinese FARANGS.....in Chinaworld!
Sreejith S.07/05/2019 10:04
Damn
Kaushik J.07/05/2019 10:01
It may be not late in India......
Rahul B.07/05/2019 09:48
It's looks like China is divinding ;)
Neelanjan B.07/05/2019 09:47
India stand with the people of Hong Kong in their protest
Leekom A.07/05/2019 09:46
Love their unity, From every youth to old people every one is standing up for their country and fighting against the govt ...!🙌❤
Sachin D.07/05/2019 09:32
If indians do this no leader will have the courage to talk about communal things. But unfortunately most of the indians are happy to be gulam from thousands of years.
Geetanav O.07/05/2019 09:32
this is how an educated and informed society should react! down with chinese imperialism 😡
Devendra T.07/05/2019 09:31
Great