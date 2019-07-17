back

How Chinese Mobile Phones Are Taking Over India

A Chinese tech entrepreneur working in Bengaluru tells Brut how Chinese mobile technology was able to displace the competition in just five years.

07/17/2019 5:01 AM
  • 232.3k
  • 22

17 comments

  • Karma S.
    08/16/2019 02:27

    Who will buy phones Chinese like vivo and oppo and redmi. Very danger and unsafe products and zero quality. We are Samsung and iPhone user not Chinese cheap products.

  • Ozman A.
    08/14/2019 01:43

    When Indian politicians more focused on cow , cow dung ,Pushpak Viman .. Chinese put more research on modern technology.. so this bound to happen ... enjoy make in India , digital India , start up India

  • Soumen D.
    08/12/2019 07:19

    da ☝️☝️

  • Rabiul I.
    08/11/2019 03:04

    8373812229

  • Midlaj K.
    08/10/2019 14:52

    Pray for kerala ,,😥😥😥😥

  • Mohammad S.
    08/05/2019 08:58

    Make in india .. starup india and digital india

  • Aditya M.
    07/26/2019 11:36

    Half of the people buying phones are youtube reviewers

  • Abhishek B.
    07/20/2019 14:17

    Sad but this true.... Our industry need to add more fund to R&D... This is only way to give real competition to Chinese products...

  • Nikhil G.
    07/19/2019 17:42

    Whatever happened to Micromax

  • John K.
    07/17/2019 21:39

    Can't make anything can you, why don't you let the Chinese take over , at least you will have roads toilets and hospitals.

  • Junius D.
    07/17/2019 20:02

    Whatever happened to boycotting Chinese products to show your nationalism. Tsk Tsk 🙄

  • Zishan A.
    07/17/2019 19:52

    Hamare kch indians ko chinese saman bilkul psnd nai hai. Lkn inko tiktok pe mujra bhi krna hai. Aese kese chlega bhiya..

  • Ramesh M.
    07/17/2019 17:56

    Thanks

  • Ashish K.
    07/17/2019 08:27

    रग रग में दौड़े.......😝

  • Manoj K.
    07/17/2019 08:10

    Make in india .. starup india and digital india

  • HISIS -.
    07/17/2019 06:36

    This is all due to MoNa ji's historic unprecedented success with Make In India.

  • Saad U.
    07/17/2019 05:43

    Laal ankhein dikhoun ga 🤣🤣