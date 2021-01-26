back

How India Uses Vaccines As Soft Power

If there's one domain India is pushing back against China, it's vaccine diplomacy.

26/01/2021 4:51 PMupdated: 26/01/2021 4:54 PM
50 comments

  • Navneet K.
    2 hours

    Long Live Modi 🇮🇳

  • Imraz S.
    5 hours

    Vaccine jihad

  • Shiny D.
    11 hours

    I am all for good international relationships, especially with our neighboring countries. Distributing vaccines for free and looting Indian citizens, petrol @ 91Rs., LPG subsidies stopped.. is this fair??

  • Naveen R.
    12 hours

    Good step.

  • محمد ص.
    13 hours

    Really he sell all bharat 🇮🇳

  • Glaster D.
    16 hours

    உலகமகா நடிப்பு மேடி அவர்கள்

  • Udit S.
    18 hours

    Great move

  • Sagor A.
    20 hours

    Ludicrous. India should rarher use it their own people first. Compare indian Covid record and death rate with china..Then talk... Common people live more important than the soft power.

  • ཚེ་རིང་ ར.
    21 hours

    India is great , proud to be an Indian

  • Terry S.
    21 hours

    Destroyer of farming

  • Terry S.
    21 hours

    All lies, he has given massive contract to his rich friend, destroyed economy, no jobs in india everyone going abroad to work and now he wants to destroy farming.

  • Julie J.
    21 hours

    How much of money is he spending for this travel and all ....How much places have he visited ? What is the condition of people now ?Are women safe ?What kind of government he is leading ?So much of unemployment ....Rich people are becoming richer day by day and poor people are going poor and in this most affected are middle class people ..Now petrol prices has also increased..So much is happening ..

  • Akriti M.
    21 hours

    Ek baar china kaa name lee taaau

  • Adityarishi S.
    a day

    Good Job ❤❤🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • Gurwinder S.
    a day

    Concentrate on the farmers of your country first. Allow them to live. Do that much.

  • P J.
    a day

    Guys.. Bilgates has invested in this vaccine. He is a man with a hidden agenda of depopulation. you can watch his talkson youtube. He knows very well that vaccination through out the world can help his agenda to be implemented.

  • Muzamil R.
    a day

    Money vaccine Dr. Modi 🐕🐶

  • Proloy S.
    a day

    Credit goes to SII. Not you bloody fool. If SII had not been created by the help of Bill and Malinda Gates foundation, ur bloody credit taking speech might have gone into dark. Bloody fool

  • Krishna M.
    a day

    India under Modi-ji administration is making great advances in every field. The FDI of $ 53 billion in 2020 is a testimony to that perception not just by us, by the whole world. Vaccine is just an icing on the cake. 21st Century is going to be India's. Modi-ji has enabled and ensured it marking an elevated benchmark for a statesman-esque global leader. Future leaders have too big shoes to fill.

  • Sriram V.
    a day

    It appears that most normal Indian citizens have to wait for a year for vaccines....these taxpayers do not seem to matter. When will it be India first for Modi?

