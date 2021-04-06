back
How The Ever Given Was Finally Freed
The Ever Given, a mega cargo ship with an Indian crew, blocked the Suez Canal and held up 12% of global trade for six days. Here is how she got stuck and how she was finally freed.
06/04/2021 2:26 PMupdated: 06/04/2021 2:29 PM
29 comments
Mario K.an hour
Holy ghost
Ajinkya S.2 hours
bc brut
Ajinkya S.2 hours
mc brut
Zinat N.2 hours
Let India pay for the demurrage of causing nuisance...
Samar B.2 hours
Thanks to Indian crew
Dibakar G.2 hours
It was a Japanese ship
Hiridesh T.3 hours
Brut team You r awesome as you have best of current topics content narrated simple n quick.
LokEsh T.3 hours
You did not mention that 2 Egyptian pilots were guiding the ship and the ship was carrying a Taiwanese company's carriage and the ship was coming from China. Let's accept that the ship had the Indian Crew in it, but what could the crew do to fight with the high blowing winds? How could they have stopped it from displacing the ship from its original position? They were helpless, they could not do anything. So stop this propoganda.
Nenan S.3 hours
Which one is correct ? EVER GIVEN OR EVER GREEN....PLIZ
Adnan K.3 hours
& the 23 strong indian crew made all this mess🙂
Shiva T.3 hours
What’s the learn ? What’s going to be done differently ? How this incident is going to shape things moving ahead ....
Anand A.3 hours
Wind can sure blow and disturb orientation of such 20 storeyed high ship easily. ..
Prithubir K.3 hours
How exactly does a gust of wind blow a 400 tonne ship? 😅
Yadu V.4 hours
Nice team work
Kashetty S.4 hours
You didn't mention to which country that belong to , which company , corgo details but you firmly put on display that indian crew this shows your one sided pseudo media 👍
MAliHA F.4 hours
Nice to see her sailing again
Samvrant M.4 hours
Hence proved that is anti national
Sumit D.4 hours
You should put your name brutal india so we can clearly know your agenda.
Daniel R.4 hours
Phewwwwww!!!
Abhishek K.4 hours
The ship’s name is EVERGREEN