India Called Out The UN's Selectivity In Religion
"Culture of peace cannot be only for Abrahamic religions." Watch India accusing Pakistan of violating UNGA resolution on the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara.
03/12/2020 2:57 PM
196 comments
Immortal S.a day
yes it is because UN people being abrahamics hate infidels and call other non abrahamic communities as pagan and cults They have inherited hatred against non abrahamics like muslim have kafirphobia and infidelphobia christian have heathenphobia jews have goyimphobia
Jam S.5 days
First of all indian need to do respect to sikh and crsitian and muslims in there own country😀
Abul H.14/12/2020 06:38
I am agree with his speech, the current world are biased in terms of religion....
Shahid A.13/12/2020 09:03
Let’s not forget about Saffron Terrorism
Anees M.12/12/2020 19:29
So he is saying that Caa and Nrc will solve all problems of religious minorities in other countries.......Bjp is indirectly thinking this can increase the votes of hindus in the country and attack other religions without properly hearing to the minorities needs and wants....
Mehtab J.12/12/2020 12:18
RSS kery gi peace....??
Ashar M.12/12/2020 08:06
Still you are talking in to majority issues in India not good enough.UN should hold the list because it is truth don't play so nice because a veil won't save India.
Inam B.12/12/2020 07:48
Preach this to Modi first , the state terrorist.
Muhammad A.12/12/2020 04:27
What are you doing with muslims , sikhs, kashmiries and other minorities in india and taking about peace. Terrorist country
Zaid A.11/12/2020 21:54
Indian never condemns on islamaphobia
Sheraz K.11/12/2020 20:21
🇵🇰☢
Muhammad W.11/12/2020 20:04
that's why india kill minorities for eating cow meat😀😁 even lower caste dalit hundus aren't safe in hindutva terrorist state.... he talking about the rights of Sikh people in Pakistan but hide protests of Sikhs across India 😀😁😅
Syed U.11/12/2020 19:54
Haha 🤣 look who's talking about religious freedom 😂😂😂
Muhammad I.11/12/2020 19:02
See who is talking about religion harmony😃😃😃
Sardar U.11/12/2020 18:08
Rss is terrorist organizations which and modi is founder member of this organization Rss terrorists
Shager R.11/12/2020 11:49
Let the USA talk about peace within its country, there is more hatered than elsewhere
Mansoor A.11/12/2020 11:49
Proly from fake EnDian NGO that UN caught
Charuhas K.10/12/2020 19:38
Well but didn't this report consider the troubles in Northern Ireland? I wanted to see where the Brits stand on this scale since they are forefront of such activities.
Khanzada S.10/12/2020 16:45
He is representing RSS not india
Nafish I.10/12/2020 16:21
The violence are still going on.......forceing others to tell jay sri ram....