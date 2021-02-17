back

India's Most Famous French Hacker Speaks

The long-mysterious ethical hacker Elliot Alderson spoke to Brut about why he's always testing Indian apps for weaknesses, all the way from France.

17/02/2021 9:52 AM
  • 40.6K
  • 25

19 comments

  • Rehaan P.
    an hour

    Chaly pubg ban arney

  • Pawan K.
    2 hours

    Brut is very good to find someone like this man, and propogate his own agenda. And people like us believe this without any proof

  • Ashok K.
    2 hours

    Google knows about everything in our mobile n mail, even our location ,travel history, personal photos, password etc...no body ever asked...our datas saved servers out side India....no body questioned google for this...but one Indian aap came all these lectures started...

  • Rajesh S.
    2 hours

    Ram Ram Sita Ram 🐏

  • Anil K.
    2 hours

    reality of Indian made apps...Indian people are not aware of this and very vulnerable to data breach...

  • Sudipta S.
    2 hours

    Keep going brut with your Anti-India propoganda.

  • Sunish S.
    2 hours

    So Now SANGHI'S gonna yell abt HACKING Jihad!..😂🤦

  • Joghee N.
    2 hours

    Wow tre' bien fait monsieur

  • Isaac L.
    3 hours

    Data is the new oil and gold. - Narendra Modi, 2019 (Howdy Mody in Houston). Why government site reveals information on google about a person apply for this and that.

  • Piyush T.
    4 hours

    After Facebook, Tooter who says anyone is worried about data protection 🤣🤣 This guy should focus on American /European /Chinese app, to start with.

  • Shubh K.
    4 hours

    Sadly no one hacked into his pants

  • Brut India
    4 hours

    "How to bypass the password protection of the official Aadhaar android app in one minute." To recap, here's how Elliot Alderson announced to the world the Aadhaar app was problematic. https://scroll.in/magazine/872352/who-is-elliot-alderson-the-vigilante-hacker-taking-down-uidai-one-tweet-at-a-time

  • Amaresh P.
    4 hours

    Means other apps sale data india leak data

  • Mashfiq K.
    4 hours

    The farmers protest organisers should hire this guy on short term contract via upwork. He might come handy

  • Karthik P.
    5 hours

    Just money of Twitter flowing to brut, just to defame KOO. Anyways we know BRUT Turkey platform

  • Akshaydeep S.
    5 hours

    Simple reason he cannot believe gaumuttrr being a vaccine and COVIN , arogya setu etc etc !! Only bhakts believe that rihanna is khalistani now this man will be declared khalistani 🤣

  • Ratul S.
    5 hours

    WAIT HE STOLE HIS NAME FROM MR ROBOT. AAAAA!!!!

  • Bharat K.
    5 hours

    Wow nice

  • Rohan G.
    5 hours

    Le Andha bhakata narrative: Ye anti-nationals se mila hua hoga Le Chamcha reaction: Humko pata tha Indian apps bakwas hai. Modi should resign Le Centrist: Tum dono hutiye ho

