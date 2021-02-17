back
India's Most Famous French Hacker Speaks
The long-mysterious ethical hacker Elliot Alderson spoke to Brut about why he's always testing Indian apps for weaknesses, all the way from France.
17/02/2021 9:52 AM
- 40.6K
- 724
- 25
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
19 comments
Rehaan P.an hour
Chaly pubg ban arney
Pawan K.2 hours
Brut is very good to find someone like this man, and propogate his own agenda. And people like us believe this without any proof
Ashok K.2 hours
Google knows about everything in our mobile n mail, even our location ,travel history, personal photos, password etc...no body ever asked...our datas saved servers out side India....no body questioned google for this...but one Indian aap came all these lectures started...
Rajesh S.2 hours
Ram Ram Sita Ram 🐏
Anil K.2 hours
reality of Indian made apps...Indian people are not aware of this and very vulnerable to data breach...
Sudipta S.2 hours
Keep going brut with your Anti-India propoganda.
Sunish S.2 hours
So Now SANGHI'S gonna yell abt HACKING Jihad!..😂🤦
Joghee N.2 hours
Wow tre' bien fait monsieur
Isaac L.3 hours
Data is the new oil and gold. - Narendra Modi, 2019 (Howdy Mody in Houston). Why government site reveals information on google about a person apply for this and that.
Piyush T.4 hours
After Facebook, Tooter who says anyone is worried about data protection 🤣🤣 This guy should focus on American /European /Chinese app, to start with.
Shubh K.4 hours
Sadly no one hacked into his pants
Brut India4 hours
"How to bypass the password protection of the official Aadhaar android app in one minute." To recap, here's how Elliot Alderson announced to the world the Aadhaar app was problematic. https://scroll.in/magazine/872352/who-is-elliot-alderson-the-vigilante-hacker-taking-down-uidai-one-tweet-at-a-time
Amaresh P.4 hours
Means other apps sale data india leak data
Mashfiq K.4 hours
The farmers protest organisers should hire this guy on short term contract via upwork. He might come handy
Karthik P.5 hours
Just money of Twitter flowing to brut, just to defame KOO. Anyways we know BRUT Turkey platform
Akshaydeep S.5 hours
Simple reason he cannot believe gaumuttrr being a vaccine and COVIN , arogya setu etc etc !! Only bhakts believe that rihanna is khalistani now this man will be declared khalistani 🤣
Ratul S.5 hours
WAIT HE STOLE HIS NAME FROM MR ROBOT. AAAAA!!!!
Bharat K.5 hours
Wow nice
Rohan G.5 hours
Le Andha bhakata narrative: Ye anti-nationals se mila hua hoga Le Chamcha reaction: Humko pata tha Indian apps bakwas hai. Modi should resign Le Centrist: Tum dono hutiye ho