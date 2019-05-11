back

India’s Northeast Has A YouTube Star Chef

Northeast India has some amazing cuisines to offer. But most of them were a secret until this 30-year-old started serving them on YouTube. 🌶🌱😋

11/02/2019 9:57 AM
18 comments

  • Gurmaan S.
    11/05/2019 03:45

    Being 🥗🍲🌽🌾🙏

  • Aakarsh C.
    11/05/2019 02:27

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WaVPaC51O7w

  • Patricia D.
    11/04/2019 05:11

    How are they a secret when the people of Northeast were also using these recipes? 🧐🧐

  • Beneded A.
    11/03/2019 05:33

    Not from Shillong She's from Garo Hills i think, 😋😋

  • Nitesh Y.
    11/03/2019 00:00

    Great

  • Neeha M.
    11/02/2019 22:15

    , this must be familiar to you?

  • Nikhil P.
    11/02/2019 20:15

    why aren't you doing something like this

  • Amar K.
    11/02/2019 17:45

    When Dad was posted in Nagaland... He used to tell us about the food in North East region🥣🥗🍲🥘 KV Sangathan Ma'am aa rha hu

  • Sonia D.
    11/02/2019 16:11

    My own wedding...

  • Kashan H.
    11/02/2019 15:04

    Manipur has announced its independence from India.

  • Ksang C.
    11/02/2019 15:03

    Wow proud of you sis

  • Manish S.
    11/02/2019 13:10

    Our pork tastes the best in the world!!..

  • Amandip S.
    11/02/2019 12:02

    Come to Safdarjung Enclave u will get delicious northeastern food here

  • Samrat D.
    11/02/2019 12:01

    North East people are cool than other parts of India.

  • Prateek T.
    11/02/2019 11:29

    Seems like people can learn a thing or two of NE cuisine.....You should start your you tube channel too 🙂🙂

  • Avinaba M.
    11/02/2019 11:21

    <3

  • Elow F.
    11/02/2019 11:16

    In mainland India we barely can enjoy our food due to stereotypes not knowing how tasty and delicious it is.

  • Milo T.
    11/02/2019 11:08

    Better give the title meghalayan food , not northeastern

