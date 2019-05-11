back
India’s Northeast Has A YouTube Star Chef
Northeast India has some amazing cuisines to offer. But most of them were a secret until this 30-year-old started serving them on YouTube. 🌶🌱😋
11/02/2019
18 comments
Gurmaan S.11/05/2019 03:45
Being 🥗🍲🌽🌾🙏
Aakarsh C.11/05/2019 02:27
Patricia D.11/04/2019 05:11
How are they a secret when the people of Northeast were also using these recipes? 🧐🧐
Beneded A.11/03/2019 05:33
Not from Shillong She's from Garo Hills i think, 😋😋
Nitesh Y.11/03/2019 00:00
Great
Neeha M.11/02/2019 22:15
, this must be familiar to you?
Nikhil P.11/02/2019 20:15
why aren't you doing something like this
Amar K.11/02/2019 17:45
When Dad was posted in Nagaland... He used to tell us about the food in North East region🥣🥗🍲🥘 KV Sangathan Ma'am aa rha hu
Sonia D.11/02/2019 16:11
My own wedding...
Kashan H.11/02/2019 15:04
Manipur has announced its independence from India.
Ksang C.11/02/2019 15:03
Wow proud of you sis
Manish S.11/02/2019 13:10
Our pork tastes the best in the world!!..
Amandip S.11/02/2019 12:02
Come to Safdarjung Enclave u will get delicious northeastern food here
Samrat D.11/02/2019 12:01
North East people are cool than other parts of India.
Prateek T.11/02/2019 11:29
Seems like people can learn a thing or two of NE cuisine.....You should start your you tube channel too 🙂🙂
Avinaba M.11/02/2019 11:21
<3
Elow F.11/02/2019 11:16
In mainland India we barely can enjoy our food due to stereotypes not knowing how tasty and delicious it is.
Milo T.11/02/2019 11:08
Better give the title meghalayan food , not northeastern