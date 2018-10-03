back

India Wants To Keep Trump Happy...According To Trump

Is India in pursuit of Donald Trump’s happiness? According to the US president, Indian trade policy is all about him.

10/03/2018 1:32 AM
Politics

817 comments

  • Nagdum B.
    03/12/2019 15:02

    Self praising guy you are

  • Malika J.
    03/12/2019 10:08

    Oh...Trump. ...u r actually a trumpet ..making too much noise unnecessarily....why didn't u mention Moitu that despite of ur denial.. Mr Modi bought oil from Iran..and Arabian countries....he didn't give u a damn man...wake up u shit...this is a new India...our PM is a masterpiece...he simply ignores u to an another level....so don't get frustrated and bark uselessly...I can understand ..u just expected the treatment US has been getting from India from the past several years...now relax Motu....a new India is on the way...and u ppl will revolve around us and eventually try to please our PM

  • Umar I.
    03/01/2019 04:41

  • Matthew A.
    11/01/2018 22:01

    Donald Trump is full hate and is a liar. We the people will vote him out in 2020

  • Krunalkumar M.
    10/21/2018 14:00

  • Shiva N.
    10/21/2018 04:17

    I love my India

  • Yogender C.
    10/21/2018 02:13

  • Lakshman K.
    10/20/2018 12:02

  • Lakshman K.
    10/20/2018 12:02

  • Lakshman K.
    10/20/2018 12:02

  • Ahanger H.
    10/19/2018 15:43

  • Prasanth J.
    10/19/2018 05:12

    Mr. Modi's achievements😂

  • Sagar M.
    10/18/2018 16:53

  • Sachin S.
    10/18/2018 07:50

  • Brijesh M.
    10/18/2018 07:44

  • Gokulakannan P.
    10/18/2018 05:03

  • Girish H.
    10/18/2018 03:42

    Stay safe chacha trump.... Its time to make india as Bhaarat.. The lost Glory will teach u How To Behave With Modi....

  • Vignesh U.
    10/18/2018 03:25

    😂😂😂🙉🙉🙉🙉 tariff king ? High tariffs for Indians and reduction for Americans.. 🙏🏼 I’m sure Mr. President is way too happy 🤬

  • Foena K.
    10/17/2018 16:39

    Talk more donald thats not enough to put shame

  • Sukleswar S.
    10/17/2018 07:43

    You are older than MODI