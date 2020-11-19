back
Indian-Origin Surgeon’s Inspiring Speech About US
“In no other country in the world, could the grandson of a poor farmer from India be asked by the President to look after the health of an entire nation.” -- Dr. Vivek Murthy.
10/11/2020 3:20 PMupdated: 10/11/2020 3:22 PM
271 comments
Rosemary K.2 days
Our country India has also raised to the position of president and prime minister people from humble beginnings in spite of strong social , religious , caste controls
Nilima B.2 days
Congratulations
Sujata K.3 days
He is raised in usa .so the first thing is he is not Indian and secondly he should not insult india.let him see what india is and then talk.the media gives unnecessary space to such Americans
Rajiv I.3 days
Oyo Murthy is growing rice a bad job....... think over when u r dinning next
Sharaf K.3 days
Great position but fool to analyze past n present rationally
Jaswant S.4 days
A good man will spread fagrance wherever he goes. Bad men spread hatred so they must stick in their villages and do not harm others.
Binod K.5 days
Truly inspiring.
Daniel J.6 days
Indians angry in the comments 😒😒😒😒
Vinay V.6 days
Its a big shame of our country India, State Karnataka n District Mandya ,, pls Mandya people don't be proud of him ..
Vinay V.6 days
he n his parents are selfish, he never be an Indian,
Vinay V.6 days
He hesitated to mention the state Karnataka n pricing America not India , pls don't proud of him
Nirupa S.19/11/2020 18:13
There is no shame in growing rice tamarind or coconut. It is the hand that feeds the nation that matters.
Sethu M.19/11/2020 17:30
That's true Indian, they will love their host country regardless of their culture and religion..🙏🙏🙏
Ayaz A.19/11/2020 15:48
Why far away land ?
Rafeek K.19/11/2020 13:55
Where the truth is aacepted or not, the farmers of this country are still poor. Farmers are not getting the reward they deserve. I don't understand what is wrong with what he said. Some were seen making bad references to South Indians.
Sanjib '.19/11/2020 11:31
What a bootlicking, stupid idiot!🤬🤬
Prasanth K.19/11/2020 05:04
Dono...Everybody cooks up thid " slumdog millionaire" story ...to gain .wat sympathy?
Shankari C.18/11/2020 15:25
I have pride to b A Indian.
Zunaira S.18/11/2020 04:16
So much inspirational
Shihab K.17/11/2020 19:15
Congratulations to the new assignments