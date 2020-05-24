back

Italian Priest Croons Malayalam Melody

This soulful Malayalam song of hope and homecoming is exactly what we need. It comes all the way from Italy.. 🎼

05/24/2020 2:57 PM
16 comments

  • Talha A.
    18 hours

  • Brut India
    a day

    Check out Father Barbieri's full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OsRHLbctAPU

  • Pratima B.
    a day

    Praise the Lord.

  • Don B.
    a day

    Theology put in constructive practise, please learn classical Tamil, and sing for us.

  • Jacob S.
    a day

  • Mattilda S.
    a day

    💖💖💖

  • Rashmi M.
    a day

    Lovely, one of my favorites, amazing to see an Italian sing this. Kudos👏👏

  • Thomas K.
    2 days

    👍

  • Ajmal K.
    2 days

    Lyrics translation of first few lines : With a thousand eyes (intending – with longing eyes) I waited for you Birdie, sweet birdie, who flew away from me Didn’t know when snow fell, didn’t know when the sunshine came and went Dear, I counted the days till you would come You came, you came and stood, my life’s bliss You came, you came and stood, my life’s bliss

  • Muhammed R.
    2 days

    പൈങ്കിളി മലർ തേൻകിളി

  • K N.
    2 days

    Music composed by the evergreen Jerry Amaldev

  • Sahshoor T.
    2 days

    our song 😂

  • Hari S.
    2 days

    From kerala

  • Nithya M.
    2 days

    this is beautiful

  • Apurba K.
    2 days

    Music is music. No language. No barriers of country. Really music is Medicine of souls and life. Music can win all the wretched situation. Only Music can bring us closer Music has no Religion no colour of skin just has capabilities to express the heart's joy happiness love sympathy affection humanity social responsibility and what not. Music is Mirror of our Minds. Really so.

  • Neeraj G.
    2 days

    The original: https://youtu.be/SSIoUpiBSC4