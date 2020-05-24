Italian Priest Croons Malayalam Melody
Check out Father Barbieri's full video here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OsRHLbctAPU
Praise the Lord.
Theology put in constructive practise, please learn classical Tamil, and sing for us.
💖💖💖
Lovely, one of my favorites, amazing to see an Italian sing this. Kudos👏👏
👍
Lyrics translation of first few lines : With a thousand eyes (intending – with longing eyes) I waited for you
Birdie, sweet birdie, who flew away from me
Didn’t know when snow fell, didn’t know when the sunshine came and went
Dear, I counted the days till you would come
You came, you came and stood, my life’s bliss
You came, you came and stood, my life’s bliss
പൈങ്കിളി മലർ തേൻകിളി
Music composed by the evergreen Jerry Amaldev
our song 😂
From kerala
this is beautiful
Music is music. No language. No barriers of country. Really music is Medicine of souls and life. Music can win all the wretched situation. Only Music can bring us closer Music has no Religion no colour of skin just has capabilities to express the heart's joy happiness love sympathy affection humanity social responsibility and what not. Music is Mirror of our Minds. Really so.
The original: https://youtu.be/SSIoUpiBSC4
Talha A.18 hours
Brut Indiaa day
Check out Father Barbieri's full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OsRHLbctAPU
Pratima B.a day
Praise the Lord.
Don B.a day
Theology put in constructive practise, please learn classical Tamil, and sing for us.
Jacob S.a day
Mattilda S.a day
Rashmi M.a day
Lovely, one of my favorites, amazing to see an Italian sing this. Kudos👏👏
Thomas K.2 days
Ajmal K.2 days
Lyrics translation of first few lines : With a thousand eyes (intending – with longing eyes) I waited for you Birdie, sweet birdie, who flew away from me Didn't know when snow fell, didn't know when the sunshine came and went Dear, I counted the days till you would come You came, you came and stood, my life's bliss You came, you came and stood, my life's bliss
Muhammed R.2 days
K N.2 days
Sahshoor T.2 days
Hari S.2 days
Nithya M.2 days
Apurba K.2 days
Music is music. No language. No barriers of country. Really music is Medicine of souls and life. Music can win all the wretched situation. Only Music can bring us closer Music has no Religion no colour of skin just has capabilities to express the heart's joy happiness love sympathy affection humanity social responsibility and what not. Music is Mirror of our Minds. Really so.
Neeraj G.2 days
The original: https://youtu.be/SSIoUpiBSC4