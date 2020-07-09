back
Jaishankar On Healing India-China Links
Situation in Ladakh 'very serious' and in need of 'very deep' conversation, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. He is convinced there is only one answer to India-China strained relations. And he says it with responsibility.
09/07/2020 10:23 AM
51 comments
Md S.11 hours
What about लाल आंखें😂
Sanjayan S.17 hours
Globe 🌎
Anupam S.a day
This administration is full of fools.
Raunak T.a day
, a rare finding, a decent learned man in this government
Muslim B.a day
Soon Pakistanis will visit Ladakh on Chinese visa
Muhammad S.a day
CHINA HAD ALREADY CONFISCATED MORE THAN ""1000 SQUARE KILOMETRES OF INDIAN TERRITORY"""" AND TO JUSTIFY THEIR CLAIMS AND TO SAVE THEIR FACE INTERNATIONALLY AND THEIR ATTACKS ON indian army THEY INTENTIONALLY LEAVE SOME MOUNTAINS AND indian army QUICKLY SET UP THEIR BASES ON THESE TWO HILLS """ BLACK TOP AND HALMAT TOP""" AND THINK THEY CAPTURED THEM..... BUT IN REALITY THEY FALL IN VICTUM OF ANOTHER """" CHINA'S BRILLIANT WAR TACTICS """"" NOW CHINA HAS A VALID EXCUSE TO CONTINUE THEIR EXPANSIONISM PLAN😁😁😁😁😁 LOOK WHAT CHINA WILL DO NEXT WITH UNPROFESSIONAL, COWARD AND LIAR PISS DRINKING RANDIANS BOLLYWOOD ARMY
Sheikh F.a day
Free kashmir
Ismail K.a day
Dr Chandrashekar is a technocrat and scholar stuck with chaiwalas and serial actors. Hahahaha
Kesh G.2 days
Continuation of Nehruvian policy of be weak,stay weak,beg and your enemies will pity you and grant you what you wish for
Muhammad S.2 days
Indian ARMY IS SO BRAVE THAT THEY GO TO EACH AND EVERY COUNTRY LIKE RUSSIA USA FRANCE SWEDEN ETC ETC AND BEG THEM THAT PLEASE DON'T SELL WEAPONS TO PAKISTAN OTHERWISE THEY WILL F... OUR A.... we buy all your WEAPONS even on much higher price from the market....LATESTEXAMPLE IS """RAFAEL JETS """ 😁😁😁😁😁 UNDER ALL OF SECTIONS WITH LESS MODERN WEAPONS WE ARE CAPABLE OF NOT JUST ONLY DEFENDING OUR PAKISTAN BUT ALSO WE ARE VERY MUCH ABLE TO GIVE A HARD TIME AND BEFITTED RESPONSE TO PISS DRINKING RANDIANS
Muhammad S.2 days
I LOVE TO LISTEN HUMBLENESS in the voices of BOLLYWOOD ARMY AND PISS DRINKING RANDIANS GOVERNMENT WHEN THEY TALK ABOUT CHINA
Malik M.2 days
India doesnt have guts to claim.
Wani S.2 days
Look at jai Shankar lowered voice tunes changed suddenly ....The people who talked about lal ankh now talking diplomacy and peace but not before loosing all neighbors to China
Asim S.3 days
I wonder how india even thinks of competing with China?? Look at ur poverty level and per capita
Anumeha V.3 days
Without using a bullet India has nailed out china. This is called politics . Stupid ppl cannot understand this. China was capturing indian land continuously saying we need to talk. Now India has turned off tables to china . It is a big surprise for the the world that after pakistan china is crying like a baby and complaining against India in UNO. Saying is proved true jaha kaam aaye sue talwar kyun chalaye. This govt is one of the most powerful govt of India who has taken on Pakistan as well as China and made them cry like a baby. One who have posted this post is a big idiot or feeling jealous of India .
Tauseef A.3 days
No surgical strikes?
Dibakar G.3 days
Yes weak Indian Modi gov only knows to bow down, negotiatins and knows how to give up own land. Shame !
Mumtaz S.3 days
Haha.. seriously.. ab India ki hifazat hijre karenge.. K ye hijro ki fauj thakur.. Lol. ... Thakur ne khadron ki fauj banai hai
Zenobia P.3 days
Two BRISCS partners .....all is well ....rest is propaganda .
Jaideep P.3 days
Embezzler Modi! Arrest him n throw him behind bars! Cheat!