Japan Vs India On Public Transportation
The National High Speed Rail Corporation says its planned bullet train will apologise to each and every customer for delays of even one minute — something that Japan's bullet trains already do. How else does India's public transport system stack up to Japan's? 🚆
01/31/2019 5:28 AMupdated: 08/28/2020 10:31 AM
Bilal M.02/03/2019 21:48
Oh... The northies😂
Roy S.02/03/2019 18:10
So, the Indian bullet train is already planning to apologise for delays even before they begin construction for their project. I'm sure apology costs will go in as part of the rail budget.
Nikhil A.02/03/2019 07:33
No
Surya K.02/01/2019 06:36
It’s waste of bullet train when hyper loop is on the way which is best and reliable after these again they will waste the money on hyperloop.
Arekatla S.02/01/2019 06:27
Incredible 🇮🇳
Anush S.01/31/2019 14:43
It's a good idea like Mumbai metro
Stephen R.01/31/2019 13:54
Lets see im saving this post
Brut India01/31/2019 12:02
"We will also issue a public apology in the train, at stations, if we are delayed. This is the Shinkansen culture we aim to imbibe.": NHSRCL Managing Director Achal Khare. https://indianexpress.com/article/india/a-well-behaved-bullet-train-will-say-sorry-even-if-late-by-couple-of-mins-5556611/
Joseph A.01/31/2019 10:26
indian government babus will apologise to citizens for their fuck ups. now that will be interesting to see. but i dont think i can see that in my lifetime
Salma K.01/31/2019 10:22
First....let it run...and c how long it can sustain... Then we will talk about apologizing for running late..
Manu N.01/31/2019 10:00
पहले जो गाड़ी हे उसे ढीक किया जाय
Kallol R.01/31/2019 08:28
The comments here itself proves that how diverse India is. Added with Brut type reporters will always put spanner to create the divisions. Again asking to Brut for a group as BRUT ISRAEL. NOW INDIANS. India likes to depend on any changes initiated by political leaders. Japan conducts all from kid school training and their social learnings. Indians learn all corrupt practices from school, TV serials, etc. Grooming itself is bad since childhood. Traffic, honking, discipline, only works when a stick is welded. Govt offices are nightmares. Hence proves our education, rules, social ethics are all rot. Whom to blame ?? Yes the governance. Why ?? As the rule makers are exploiting either being selfish or politically inclined. And here comes politicians. Hence unless the system of governance and it's execution is honest or politics is free from confinement of its own party benefits for the country , nothing will improve.
Jaahil Q.01/31/2019 07:55
Well given how the bullet trains will only be meant for the rich given their high prices, we should expect better behaviour Although when it comes to the rich in India - I doubt they are any different!
Gangadhar S.01/31/2019 07:42
Why not .? It's possible, we have to change our mindset.
Vanisa N.01/31/2019 07:42
Meanwhile in Japan...
Kalyan S.01/31/2019 07:40
ki dekhchi r ami? er jonno special recruitment korte hobe to. as train time e cholata india te ekta news headline
Tanveer A.01/31/2019 07:34
So we will have that lady telling "asuvidha keliye khed hai" at the bullet train station too!
Stephen R.01/31/2019 07:13
Government workers are lazy no one will do that
Vishwanath P.01/31/2019 07:13
The major problem is with bleady BRUT WHO ALWAYS EATS RAHUL GANDHI'S....
Sunny G.01/31/2019 07:10
Ab CHAMCHO ko bullet train se bhi problem hogi😂😂kya kare chothi soch jo hai😂😂😂😂