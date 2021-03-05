back

Joe Biden Loves The Indian-American Takeover

US President Joe Biden said it was amazing that Indian-Americans were “taking over” his country. He was congratulating NASA engineer Swati Mohan and team after the historic landing of the Perseverance rover on Mars. Around 55 Indian-Americans hold key positions in the Biden administration.

05/03/2021 3:04 PM
  • 916K
  • 386

Politics

280 comments

  • Kalyan G.
    13 hours

    Beautiful speech

  • Shivani R.
    21 hours

    Not " when i" , he called "vinay"

  • Naini D.
    a day

    😊

  • Sridharan R.
    a day

    Rashu would like see u like this

  • Nagaraj M.
    a day

    Indeed it is great achievement, Best of part America is that give more opportunity to talented one & make them to realize their dream come true & achieve the objective of AMERICA, Congratulation to All team members for your great achivement.

  • Alok S.
    a day

    look Bruts caption of this video..😂😂

  • Premlatha B.
    a day

    Indians are the most hardworking

  • Ramoo K.
    a day

    This is the leadershipwe need in our country Malaysia.tw sir.awesome appreciation

  • Juliuscaesar M.
    a day

    There can be so much to achieve if there is no prejudice on everyone.

  • Murugan M.
    a day

    India 🇮🇳

  • Thirankajen T.
    a day

    Valga valamudan

  • Pan D.
    a day

    Very great president biden

  • Abdul M.
    a day

    Great

  • Phanbuh H.
    a day

    Another few years from now India n Isreal are going to overtake the United States,in scientific explorations n inventions due to the hostile attitudes that prevails now in comparisons to the past .

  • Sangmesh P.
    a day

    Indian perform very well in other countries but not in india what would be the reasone ?

  • Ben A.
    a day

    Imagine if it was That Orange man Saying The same Thing, den the Fake MSM, Celebrities, SJW Etc will be calling Out Trump A Raciest... Hypocrisy @ its Best

  • MMaheswaran W.
    a day

    Keep growing..

  • Hims D.
    a day

    nothing to be proud of, she lives in US , has US nationality .

  • Kevin M.
    2 days

    💪

  • Hardik S.
    2 days

    It's not "when I" Joe Biden's speech writers name is Vinay Reddy.. correct your subtitles..

