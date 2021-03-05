back
Joe Biden Loves The Indian-American Takeover
US President Joe Biden said it was amazing that Indian-Americans were “taking over” his country. He was congratulating NASA engineer Swati Mohan and team after the historic landing of the Perseverance rover on Mars. Around 55 Indian-Americans hold key positions in the Biden administration.
05/03/2021 3:04 PM
- 916K
- 22.5K
- 386
280 comments
Kalyan G.13 hours
Beautiful speech
Shivani R.21 hours
Not " when i" , he called "vinay"
Naini D.a day
😊
Sridharan R.a day
Rashu would like see u like this
Nagaraj M.a day
Indeed it is great achievement, Best of part America is that give more opportunity to talented one & make them to realize their dream come true & achieve the objective of AMERICA, Congratulation to All team members for your great achivement.
Alok S.a day
look Bruts caption of this video..😂😂
Premlatha B.a day
Indians are the most hardworking
Ramoo K.a day
This is the leadershipwe need in our country Malaysia.tw sir.awesome appreciation
Juliuscaesar M.a day
There can be so much to achieve if there is no prejudice on everyone.
Murugan M.a day
India 🇮🇳
Thirankajen T.a day
Valga valamudan
Pan D.a day
Very great president biden
Abdul M.a day
Great
Phanbuh H.a day
Another few years from now India n Isreal are going to overtake the United States,in scientific explorations n inventions due to the hostile attitudes that prevails now in comparisons to the past .
Sangmesh P.a day
Indian perform very well in other countries but not in india what would be the reasone ?
Ben A.a day
Imagine if it was That Orange man Saying The same Thing, den the Fake MSM, Celebrities, SJW Etc will be calling Out Trump A Raciest... Hypocrisy @ its Best
MMaheswaran W.a day
Keep growing..
Hims D.a day
nothing to be proud of, she lives in US , has US nationality .
Kevin M.2 days
💪
Hardik S.2 days
It's not "when I" Joe Biden's speech writers name is Vinay Reddy.. correct your subtitles..