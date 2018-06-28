back
Justice For Rape Victims
Five years after a Delhi gang rape spurred nationwide protests and led to legislative reforms pertaining to sexual violence, a new report from Human rights Watch shows that rape victims still face barriers to justice.
11/08/2017 6:09 PMupdated: 08/25/2020 8:49 AM
- 178.3k
- 3.7k
- 67
46 comments
Nikesh M.06/28/2018 22:01
Every creatures in this world are mad for sex specially man if he will not get to do sex he can't fulfill his needs so he will definitely rape so i think no one can't stop this its natural
C P.02/22/2018 11:08
Harsh reality is we still follow the very same 1950's judicial laws till now No use 😓
Siul Z.11/10/2017 22:36
Is there no real men in this places ?????
Pia C.11/10/2017 10:42
Thought I'd say hi because I saw you at 1:16. Hope you're doing okay.
Naimkhan N.11/09/2017 18:17
Nice
Vinod B.11/09/2017 16:10
Bhopal m Kya Hua ek police wale k bacchi safe nahi h , police wale ke khud ki FIR nahi likhi jati h is desh m ,
Mohammad A.11/09/2017 15:33
Rape karega India Tabhi to age bade Ga india.... shame on indian Government
Rajendra C.11/09/2017 15:25
🙏😔
Sameera A.11/09/2017 15:17
Criminals need reason for crime. Supporting criminals are those who try to obstruct in bringing justice, which involves all our system for lazy attitude of kya kar saktay dailogue folllwers.
Sanjib C.11/09/2017 15:13
The policy is removal of death sentence.
Shrigod J.11/09/2017 15:11
Cows r safe but women didn't
Lohit T.11/09/2017 15:04
Well tbh according to the same unpublished/deleted articles Most rape cases are fake
Ujjawal C.11/09/2017 14:52
Ye police inki sbse badi responsible h Ye police wale ek fir Tak nhi report krte Shame on uh.... Tmhari wajah se ye criminal Bina kisi dar k aisi harkate krte h
Harpreet S.11/09/2017 14:49
not only rape victims face injustice.Each n every citizen is facing the same,whether its a male or female.Corrupt officers are tbe roots for thia injustice.Our whole system just a showcase which only seems to be there,but in actual there is nothing like system.Only the wealthier or powerful are getting decisions in their favour perhaps Being guilty.
Mir A.11/09/2017 14:49
Great personality Great organization
Krishna R.11/09/2017 14:48
Hii
Tejas J.11/09/2017 14:47
democracy is not wat we deserve ... we need dictatorship. ONE STRONG MAN RULING THE COUNTRY
Roshan C.11/09/2017 14:47
Kewal mombati jalane se kuch ni hota hai.. Mombati ke jagah rapist KO jalao kanoon k chakr me mt rho
Manish C.11/09/2017 03:21
Are ye indians ki thinking he low Hai Kya bole tum log infrastructure bna lo bde bde bullet train le ao but jab thinking and mindset develop Ni hoga tab tak country aage Ni bdegi !
Rajdeep G.11/09/2017 02:59
Police department ko ye din apni behavior ki wajah se dekhna par Raha Hai wo agar Apna duty Puri inmandari se kar rahe hote to aaj Puri awam unko bhagwan ke jagah rakhke pujti. Saram aati hai hame par in police Walo ko kab saram aayegi