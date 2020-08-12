back

Kamala Harris and Mindy Kaling Bond Over Dosas

When Kamala Harris bonded with comedian Mindy Kaling over dosas and their shared Indian heritage.

08/12/2020 6:17 AMupdated: 08/12/2020 6:10 PM
  • 1.6m
  • 1.5k

980 comments

  • Vicky M.
    an hour

    Dnt fall at her trap at all , it's been more than 3 decades she left india ,she got nothing to do with india , so stop spreading lies n trying hard to get i dian vote ,so sorry I appeal to Ll indians ,should vote once again for trump , because its good for india n for Indian ppl thanks 😊

  • Vahini P.
    2 hours

    💯

  • Balu G.
    2 hours

    👌👏

  • Tasneem K.
    3 hours

    So India should support trump or kamala?

  • Bella P.
    5 hours

    Missing the chuntney

  • Pooja K.
    6 hours

    I love the way you both are.

  • Yasith d.
    6 hours

    Thiviya Kandiah

  • Vivek P.
    8 hours

    New propaganda to gain sympathy of American Indian voters. But remember common voters are very wise. She is definitely going to lose. People know the hypocrisy....

  • Ilham
    8 hours

    Indonesia update

  • Asvin T.
    9 hours

    People of India don't support Kamala harris and joe biden

  • இராஜசேகரன் ந.
    10 hours

    Talk in Tamil

  • Richard S.
    12 hours

    Wait a minute I thought she’s black now so where is the soul food

  • Deepa G.
    12 hours

    Firstly daughter of Indian a very proud moment for all.Kamala’s work her dedication (Slogan)for people will 100%be progressive and she will create history.

  • Khushi K.
    13 hours

    thé kinda independent women we need to be bby girl ❤️

  • Meesh L.
    13 hours

    She looks like shes on drugs

  • Esperanza A.
    13 hours

    Yeah, the U.S. needs a change. Kamala Harris is a good choice🌟

  • Sushmitha T.
    15 hours

    they made dosa. This is why as a south Indian you should how to make dosa, lets begin classes from tomo😛

  • Evelyn B.
    16 hours

    Luv luv luv this!!!! I was in New Delhi about 10 years ago.

  • Vicar A.
    17 hours

    Hauntee

  • Poran C.
    17 hours

    Wrong choice again , just like Hillary Clinton

