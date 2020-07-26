back

Leaking Nuclear Waste

Dangerous radioactive waste is seeping from this dome... This is the alarming legacy of years of U.S. nuclear testing.

07/26/2020 8:27 AM
  • 82.4k
  • 29

And even more

  1. 2:23

    Bringing sea otters back to Canada's Pacific coast

  2. 5:51

    The story of the Rainbow Warrior

  3. 2:41

    Leaking Nuclear Waste

  4. 3:59

    Fluker: a whale at death's door in the Mediterranean sea

  5. 4:19

    3 of the most eco-friendly cities in the world

  6. 3:26

    This sailing vessel has collected over 100 tons of plastic

20 comments

  • Nikesh T.
    a day

    USA government is mother of bitches.History will be judged.

  • Divya A.
    a day

    And Trump still believes Global warming isn't real!

  • Bella L.
    a day

    Things that we don't know about

  • Shradha A.
    a day

    Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas.🇮🇳 Everybody please watch the below tribute video on the KARGIL HEROES brought to you by Inspirit. Please do share and subscribe : https://youtu.be/GXZ35Bq7VQo

  • Cater Z.
    a day

    NAM MÔ DƯỢC SƯ PHẬT

  • Jo J.
    a day

    That’s America to me (these days it’s DSA- Divided states of America). Not just that there was a video of how they took young marines and sailors on to the deck of a war ship without shirts on the & without telling them the reason that they were testing the effects of nuclear bomb on humans. They were told to close their eyes and bury their heads in their laps while the Americans & western allies dropped the nuclear bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Those young sailors could see each others’ skeletons. I still can’t fathom their audacity to put their own marines in such dangerous situation. Every single of those men got some sort of cancer due to exposure to that high levels of radioactive elements. The effects will be seen in several generations to come. How horrible! Breaks my heart. Science is definitely a curse in certain areas especially when it comes to making and using N. bombs. Very sad.

  • Sunanda D.
    2 days

    Now godzilla awakens.

  • Ranadeep M.
    2 days

    Good that COVID19 arrived in US

  • Rahul J.
    2 days

    Why the **** whould these Americans make a radioactive dump site near a water body

  • Chandan C.
    2 days

    dark choosaka idi choodu malli

  • Chandan C.
    2 days

    ekkadannna koduthunda?

  • Eureka N.
    2 days

    Such things happen all the time in international politics.

  • Raj S.
    2 days

    Right is right wrong is wrong. Right godly wrong is devilish. We humans put patriotism, skin tones, and other worldly things first at the expense of right is right wrong is wrong. If we are affluent we feel god is on our side. A powerful man with the power of god in his hand could have made himself a emperor of the world but he let the human race nail him to a cross.

  • Pottabathini V.
    2 days

    man created the ticking bomb and they dont want it to explode. Y did u create it when u well aware of all the issues its going to give?? stupid humans. be with nature and dont try to rule the nature

  • Sonam D.
    2 days

    Humans are the most dangerous species on earth....

  • Mang T.
    2 days

    Just a little dark side of America

  • Ajay A.
    2 days

    DARK RELODED

  • Faisal R.
    2 days

    We humans don’t deserve our planet 😢

  • Poorna C.
    2 days

    Excellent information

  • Chiranjeev D.
    2 days

    Death to America