back

Live Animals Transport: A Controversial Business

When 14,600 sheep were trapped inside a sinking cargo ship... These shocking images have shed light on an ever-growing and controversial business. Here is what lies behind "death ships".

11/29/2019 11:12 AM
  • 440.2k
  • 229

Animals and Us

  1. Man Versus Wild: A Brave Rescue Mission

  2. Live Animals Transport: A Controversial Business

  3. Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Gift Someone A Pet

  4. Dogs That Changed History

  5. In Nepal, All Dogs Have A Day

  6. Puppy Rescue Wins Hearts Online

201 comments

  • Kezziah V.
    a day

    =(

  • David G.
    2 days

    Curel curel

  • Norena L.
    2 days

    Very cruel.

  • Louise R.
    3 days

    Absolutely disgusting the reason I don’t eat meat why make these animals suffer it’s beyond me

  • Samantha N.
    3 days

    Humans are the cause of the world , they destroy everything

  • Lena A.
    3 days

    How horrible :( such wasted life

  • Louiejay L.
    4 days

    Rump roast

  • Kostas G.
    4 days

    PEOPLE ARE BEASTS

  • René B.
    4 days

    Need to stop this kind of fucking transportation, stop to send the Arabic states

  • Ruth S.
    4 days

    Horrific the torture those sheep went through

  • Barbara H.
    4 days

    💔💔😡😡😥😥😡😡

  • Tanja G.
    4 days

    Horrible 🤬

  • Kerry F.
    4 days

    Bloody disgraceful

  • Marina T.
    4 days

    Odds are high they arnt being eaten but used as sacrifices.

  • Phoebe-Kate W.
    4 days

    Saved to be slaughtered👍

  • Lyn T.
    4 days

    Poor creatures. 😢

  • Sean A.
    5 days

    Carnivorous sea creatures be like

  • Sandi F.
    5 days

    Human commodities...mere objects for money. Shameful

  • Maz R.
    5 days

    💔

  • Laurence B.
    6 days

    This is so sad. I don’t condone genocide but us humans are the cause of so much suffering. The world would surely be a better place without us....