back
Mahatma Gandhi: The Story Behind the Father Of Our Nation
On this day in 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. This is the story you never knew of how a shy lawyer became a symbol of peaceful resistance around the entire world. 🙏
01/30/2019 7:58 AMupdated: 08/28/2020 10:42 AM
- 78.0k
- 1.6k
- 129
112 comments
Sinethemba M.05/09/2019 21:08
Anyone who can help me with a story of the late father Gandhi plzz
Ramesh P.03/16/2019 23:02
જય ભારત માતા કી જય
Deb S.03/06/2019 10:19
Gandhi the British spy
Siva M.02/22/2019 11:25
Ya he became symbol of. Peacefools also
Sameer P.02/03/2019 03:10
https://www.thebetterindia.com/129424/mahatma-gandhi-assassination-attempts/
Munideo G.02/02/2019 22:27
He destroyed India
Harshit R.02/02/2019 14:09
Most of the people who hate him Just only because of recent trend of stupid posts and memes Goons tell that bhagat Singh,SC Bose were better freedom fighters then Gandhi don't even know that how much all these people respected each other Subash Chandra Bose was the one who gave the title"father of the Nation"to Gandhi When bhagat Singh wrote his book in the jail he condemned his acts if assassination and murders And gave a true idea of revolution that was mass struggle And respected Gandhi's movement Now some stupid people without knowing anything about freedom struggle are judging our freedom fighters
Pradeep M.02/02/2019 06:03
When was Gandhi conferred with the title "Father of the Nation" till date not even conferred with Bharat Ratna by the fake Gandhi's
Rahul C.02/02/2019 02:06
Don't call this stupid man father of nation he is mass murders of indo pak partition
Nandita B.02/01/2019 18:38
https://www.quora.com/Why-did-Nathuram-Godse-assassinate-Gandhi/answer/Puneet-Bansal-42?ch=3&share=db41c0db&srid=qGxR
Sayan G.02/01/2019 14:23
Ever heard of Subhash Chandra Bose, dear Admin?
Saumeeth H.02/01/2019 11:28
Killler of our nation is gandhi
Ravindra K.02/01/2019 03:33
Why Gandhi was born why he didn't die when he was born
Arun K.01/31/2019 16:41
I hate him
Lakhan R.01/31/2019 15:13
Not for me
Veera V.01/31/2019 14:54
Gandhi is such an in capable leader so the British nd nehru family used for their purpose, because of Gandhi so many hindu sikhs in sindh Punjab controlled by Pakistan lost their lives nd their minimum human rights Gandhi never cared about hindus he cared about his name nd fame poor Hindus are always a target for him, nehru nd Pakistan, he always in the belief that Hindus must die or sacrifice their self respect to muslims so he can be celebrated, he never asked Pakistan to care for Sikhs nd Hindus but he bargained with his fast un to die to force people like Patel to give Pakistan 54 crores as compensation nd treat Muslim radicals in India with kid gloves, after 10 years from now in India people will realise how cruel Gandhi is he caused lakhs of hindu women to get raped enslaved men to be burned massacred, he always thought that Hindus are sacrificial goats for his glory, history will never forgive him.
Pallavi R.01/31/2019 13:38
But we do know. Ever since we were 5, his life story has been studied in every class.... literally shoved down our throats !!
Vedanta J.01/31/2019 13:23
Wah ji wah ek esa desh jahan logo ke pas khane ko nhi hai vha ye chutiya apni tharak pe experiment krne ke liye nangi orato ke sath sota hai and MAHATMA kahlata hai...... bas itna sa hai kaliyug
Arjun M.01/31/2019 12:57
Beautiful piece!
Kuldeep S.01/31/2019 12:40
Nathuram killing 1 & 2 sajaa faasi thi toh nehru ko bhi mar dena tha atleast es khandan ko dekna na padhta 2019 tak.