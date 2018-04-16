back
Malala, Pakistan's fearless education activist
She was shot by the Taliban at age 15 and survived. She won the Nobel Peace Prize at age 17. At age 20, Malala Yousafzai is finally getting to go back to her native Pakistan.
04/16/2018 6:30 AM
10 comments
Aniruddha G.04/18/2018 17:27
Interestingly no one blaming religion in name of malala as someone blaming the religion in the name of asifa child
Sumita B.04/18/2018 11:43
Wonderful feeling to watch this video. Thousand salute to Malala.
Brut India04/17/2018 12:35
Malala's foundation has helped raise more than $10 million in funding for girls education in Pakistan: https://en.unesco.org/news/unesco-and-pakistan-launch-malala-fund-girls-education
Izzat U.04/17/2018 03:09
NICE
Ajmal M.04/16/2018 23:32
From Holland Edison unfortunately Afghani
MD H.04/16/2018 16:33
one the most fake
Vaday R.04/16/2018 10:39
Pakiatan bomb & kill its own people & one who survives get a Noble prize ...
Kaustubh A.04/16/2018 09:08
Bull shit !!! She wants India to sort out Kashmir issue with peace as Pakistanis r humans too, n herself is settled in UK, irony at its best.
Abhishek S.04/16/2018 07:14
I hope she's going for good now .
Sanjeev S.04/16/2018 06:54
A life history of her gave her nobel award.. why can’t Gandhi get 1 ?