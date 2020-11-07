back

Mass Whale Beaching in Sri Lanka Stumps Officials

The usually pristine Panadura beach, south of Sri Lanka’s Colombo, was in for a shock this week, after 120 whales washed ashore. Following a lengthy overnight operation, the Navy and locals were able to save all but four of these giant mammals.

07/11/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 09/11/2020 9:01 AM
  • 66.9K
  • 2

Animals and Us

  1. 1:24

    One-Year-Old Elephant Gets Jumbo Birthday Bash

  2. 3:57

    There's A New Flipper In Town

  3. 1:21

    Mass Whale Beaching in Sri Lanka Stumps Officials

  4. 3:00

    Animal Lover Feeds Around 500 Dogs Daily

  5. 3:41

    Man Wades Through Swamp To Save Deer

  6. 3:00

    10-Year-Old Helps Rescue Evasive Dog After Days

2 comments

  • Hepsy A.
    07/11/2020 12:21

    Maybe some chemicals and some poisoning materials would have been drained in to the sea like the covid19 into the entire world. Action should be taken. 😱😢😢

  • Gangadhar S.
    07/11/2020 08:29

    It is alarming and disturbing news of marine wealth, experts should take this matter to be studied early solution to be sought ,to protect them.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.