Mass Whale Beaching in Sri Lanka Stumps Officials
The usually pristine Panadura beach, south of Sri Lanka’s Colombo, was in for a shock this week, after 120 whales washed ashore. Following a lengthy overnight operation, the Navy and locals were able to save all but four of these giant mammals.
07/11/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 09/11/2020 9:01 AM
2 comments
Hepsy A.07/11/2020 12:21
Maybe some chemicals and some poisoning materials would have been drained in to the sea like the covid19 into the entire world. Action should be taken. 😱😢😢
Gangadhar S.07/11/2020 08:29
It is alarming and disturbing news of marine wealth, experts should take this matter to be studied early solution to be sought ,to protect them.