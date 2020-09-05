back
Meet Phoolan Devi: The Teenage Bandit
On her birth anniversary, meet Phoolan Devi, the fierce bandit queen who was forced to live by the barrel of a gun and die by it.
08/10/2019 6:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 2:13 PM
153 comments
Diamantina S.05/09/2020 14:08
I remember watching a movie of her as a child with my family.amazing lady.A warrior!
Donna T.05/09/2020 00:45
Awesome woman.
Pam H.04/25/2020 22:29
She should have never had to go to prison. Wtf! Then gets shot!! Horrible
Saima Z.04/18/2020 20:31
Her smile shows the purity of her soul.....
Apurba K.08/28/2019 14:03
But who made her notorious bandit?The tortures on her and the benumbed administration forced her to resort such path.Really so. Phoolan Devi the name is a symbol of protest against horrible rape and gang rape .The whole 80s she was a point of discussion.Really a name of mixed melody.She suffered unmeasurable pains and agonies being a woman. She never got a bit of peace .She was killed while she was member of parliament.Phoolan Devi a name to remember in the pages of bloods and violence but ended in criical climax.
Nairgam S.08/28/2019 06:56
I don't think what she did was wrong she was gang rapped many times did any one came to help her? I salute her bravery but till now there is someone being rapped every minute in India what have the authorities saying ? Women's they are fighting for the liberation till now they are still living in fear,they are branded as bandit if they take laws in their own hands to wipe the sex starving animals ,,,,😭
Tahera F.08/27/2019 06:18
Rest in Peace from this brutal world. Salute Madam!!
Mohamed I.08/27/2019 01:25
brave
Paulraj S.08/26/2019 11:30
She had a very hard n painful life, very strong lady, tragedy is she was killed,
Nurjahan H.08/25/2019 16:40
Want more like her
Rc S.08/25/2019 07:53
She represented many fault lines, broad n deep, in our orthodox society.
Vinod B.08/24/2019 17:00
Sorry most exploited Poonam Devi.
Vinod B.08/24/2019 16:58
Inspiring real life heroin who stood with lower caste and and classes , she was a rebel ,hard life most exported young woman .
Maibam I.08/24/2019 15:57
She was killed by her parents, by her husband, by the upper caste, by the bandits and by many....
Alba R.08/24/2019 11:34
She a great and brave woman! God bless her soul!
Amrita J.08/22/2019 03:21
What a difficult life, yet she was brave n fought
Amrita K.08/21/2019 17:53
Great job done by this brave lady hats off
Cowsar P.08/21/2019 11:31
Atrocities on Dalit and downtrodden---RESULT..
Must H.08/21/2019 09:48
Phool ka devi phoolan devi
Zubaida B.08/21/2019 07:43
She is very brave lady