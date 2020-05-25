back
Migratory Pests From The West
A swarm of locusts is heading towards our western states. They’ve ravaged Africa’s crops for years, and here’s how they can endanger India’s farms.
05/24/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 05/25/2020 9:18 AM
- 138.2k
- 1.3k
- 142
And even more
- 3:48
Millions of animals killed in American slaughterhouses because of COVID-19
- 3:22
Migratory Pests From The West
- 6:19
A model of biointensive farming to transform global agriculture
- 2:05
How to build balcony planter boxes with zero waste
- 2:03
DIY garden ideas: How to make compost in your garden
- 10:32
A day in the life of a rural vet
90 comments
Riya A.an hour
see
Sayyad A.5 hours
Devine punishment for Modi’s brutality
Rajashri M.6 hours
Horrible 👀😱
Shubham C.8 hours
Isn't there anything to kill them just kill all. 🕊️
PrkSmmi M.10 hours
Eat off them...🙄
Aishah K.10 hours
China ne India par Hamla Kardiya:- https://youtu.be/gmB3Nm6umoo
Gaurav S.11 hours
Where is Xi Jin Ping when we need him...hey almighty Jin Ping creator of Corona I present u locust as an offering.
Aisha K.11 hours
.... All five azaab on qaum of loot Al. Salam.... One here
Shaafia S.12 hours
ab pata nahi kia kia hoga allah reham karey ameen
Thaqiya B.12 hours
2020 😓😓😓😓😓😓
Praveen R.15 hours
Use high frequency sound to kill locusts
Reet A.17 hours
yooo this is what I was talking about
Ganesh S.18 hours
They should use a machine which can suck these pests like a vaccum pump. Artificial rain ☔️ is also an option to reduce these pests and improve the land temperature.
Muhammad U.18 hours
Same problem In pakistan. Poor formers are suffering.😓😓
Nitin P.18 hours
सम्पूर्ण देश व विशेषकर 85% वाली आबादी जो की OBC / SC / ST / मुस्लिम सिक्ख व ईसाई हैं उन्हें आज यह समझने की आवशयकता है की - ब्रह्मण - वैश्य - क्षत्रिय को यदि अपना लीडर चुनोगे तो सदा ऐसी ही त्रासदी भोगोगे जैसी दिल्ली में इस समय भोग रहे हो - ब्रह्मण - वैश्य - क्षत्रिय चाहे किसी भी पार्टी के हों इन सभी का एक ही Common Minimum प्रोग्राम है जो दिल्ली के दंगो से सरलता पूर्वक समझा जा सकता है Claiming that the ancient artefacts found during the land levelling work at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on Thursday proved that it was a Buddha Sthal (Buddhist pilgrimage site), demanded analysis of the recovered items by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). In a tweet on Friday, the former MP stated that the ‘Dhamma Chakra’ and ‘Stupas’ recovered from the site bore testimony to his claim. “I am not commenting on the Supreme court verdict as the Apex Court had said it was a matter of faith. But all I am demanding is to get the area studied properly by a team of ASI so that historical facts were not distorted as evidence prove that the place is a centre of Buddhism. The ‘Dhamma Chakra’ and ‘Stupas’ found at the site of proposed temple is a clear evidence of what I am saying,” he said. “It is a historical fact that Faxian, the Chinese Buddhist monk who had travelled to India, had written about the presence of 100 Ashoka Stupas in Ayodhya. All I want is to save historical facts and not let it get distorted,” he added. The ground levelling work at the proposed site of Ram temple construction started from May 11. Caption Ancient artefacts recovered from proposed site of ram temple in Ayodhya recently. Why Buddhists are the real claimants of Ayodhya – petitioner Vineet Kumar Maurya’s take Vineet Kumar Maurya, a resident of Ayodhya, claims that excavations at the disputed site had unearthed remains from the Ashokan era linked to Buddhism. The Supreme Court has admitted his petition. Edited excerpts of an exclusive interview with Vineet Kumar Maurya. Not imaginary tales but evidence unearthed in excavations should be the basis of resolving Ayodhya dispute Till now, there were two claimants to the disputed land in Ayodhya – one wants a temple to be built there while the other says that a mosque should come up. However, now, a third claimant has emerged, who wants a Buddha memorial to be built at the spot. The Supreme Court has admitted his petition to this effect, and it will be considered when the court takes up the Ayodhya case from 3 January 2019. The petitioner, Vineet Kumar Maurya, reveals the basis of his claim: irst, we would like to know what made you file this petition. You see, I live in Ayodhya, and our house shares its boundary wall with that of the disputed site. The site is my immediate “neighbor”, and I used to visit it often. I have developed a sort of affection for it. When, in 2002, the site was being levelled on the orders of the High Court, I was also a part of the workforce as a tractor driver. At that time, some remains were found there, which were unofficially determined to be of the Ashokan era and linked to Tathagat (Lord Buddha). The Archaeology department did not categorically say that they were Buddhist remains but did not deny it either. In 2010, the department admitted before the High Court that Buddhist remains were discovered, but this was not made public on the pretext that it would disturb peace and tranquility. How can you say that the Archaeology department had admitted this? The excavations were done in 2002-03 on the orders of the Allahabad High Court. As I was working there, I saw everything with my own eyes. A survey report was prepared jointly by the Archaeological Survey of India and a Japanese company called Tojo-Vikas International, which said that Buddhist remains were found there. The report is in the custody of the court in a sealed cover. As soon as it is opened, the truth will be out. When you were working there, did it seem to you that the agency conducting the excavation was under some sort of pressure? I cannot say anything for certain but what struck me as odd was that though the original plan was to dig at 150 points, the work was stopped after only 50 pits were dug up. Was it because the purpose had been served and all required evidence had been collected? This question is unanswered to date. The Archaeology department is yet to say anything about Buddhist remains being discovered. Then, what is the basis of your claim? I was present at the time of the excavation, and my claim is based on what I saw and felt. I have moved the Supreme Court on the same basis. It is my firm belief that the disputed site belongs to the Buddhists and that the Hindus and Muslims are claiming it to be theirs without any justification. I want to ask them that if the mosque was constructed there in 1528, then, when was the temple was built and what existed there before the temple came up? What you see and feel cannot be the basis of a lawsuit. The court will demand solid evidence. I believe that what is a historical truth should come to light. The dirty games being played in the name of caste and religion should end, and the dispute should be resolved only by archaeological evidence. Let us not quarrel over whether it is Ram Janmabhoomi or Babri Masjid. We should focus only on the evidence. We are making this claim on the basis of the diggings at 50 points up to a depth of 10 feet. The remains found there were of the Ashokan era. The bricks, walls, stupas, and pillars – all indicate that it was a Buddhist place. Are you saying that neither a temple nor a mosque should come up at the disputed site? This is for the Supreme Court to decide. We are only adducing evidence to back our claim. The second and the third parties, too, can put up their claims and wait for the court’s verdict. They should behave logically. They have every right to have what is theirs. However, why issue threats? What do you mean by threats? In our petition, we have said nothing derogatory about any Hindu god or goddess or Allah. We have only furnished arguments. The matter is for the Supreme Court to decide – not for the Muslims or the Hindus. So, saying things like “we will kill you”, “we will hack you to death” should be avoided. Threats will not work. They should not be under the misconception that only the Savarnas have the monopoly over Hindu religion.
Rupal G.18 hours
Tanmay what i was talking about
Nitin K.19 hours
Shubham Gupta Rishabh Gupta ashutosh
Masroor C.20 hours
In the process you may be wiped out too. Are you ready?
Sudipto B.20 hours
Brut India can give all bad news... That's it... Shut this MC channel
Ahmed S.21 hours
Hope not monsoon failure !