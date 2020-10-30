back
Mike Pompeo Backed India's Sovereignty
"The United States will stand with the people of India as they confront threats to their sovereignty and to their liberty." The American Secretary of State was not afraid of taking sides. 👀
28/10/2020 5:29 PMupdated: 28/10/2020 5:31 PM
- 27.9K
- 752
- 43
- 2:20
38 comments
Raj J.3 days
This china people are very cunning people
Mohammed R.30/10/2020 10:23
Now it’s time to destroy India, can u name one country u supported is not in crisis uncle jack
Zenobia P.30/10/2020 01:06
Same narrative in Iraq Afganistan look the hell there Parliament ordered Ushitof America to exit their nations USA refuses to do so . Ushitof America wants military base inside Ladakh to begin with these war criminals should have never been invited to India Honourable 74th ibdantry day . Disgraceful I m sure India Army could not not have a voice in this terrible decision
Zenobia P.30/10/2020 01:04
Bloody snake tell the world USA bio weapon experiments inside Afganistan terror transporting to China 2019 Dec international games failed plan to target China India population and also target powerful Russia
Betty M.29/10/2020 23:59
P0mpeo is so stupied him self heneeds out before he in dangers us ####
Zenobia P.29/10/2020 23:45
To hell with you war criminal https://youtu.be/DPt-zXn05ac
Zenobia P.29/10/2020 23:43
https://youtu.be/DPt-zXn05ac
Zenobia P.29/10/2020 23:38
https://youtu.be/DPt-zXn05ac
Ricky G.29/10/2020 15:01
Thank you America for extending your hand to us against China. Thank you so much. May God continue to bless America and India. 🙏
Akash C.29/10/2020 14:41
❤🙏❤
Shaharul A.29/10/2020 10:34
No need to show hypocrisy...we are capable to defend ourselves
Jaswant S.29/10/2020 06:44
Corona came from china wich has famous wall Dusserais famous of mysore and kullu but not celebreated due to corona.Nagpur is famous for centre ie orange and Hq ofRSS who also comment on china border crisis. From top to bottom is autority of Nagpur. Chaiwal chowekidar and chankya of gujarat chip of same block. One is howedy baba and 2nd chankya and emptied coffer and even 20 lakh crore corona money and doctors and mcd workers not getting pay.employment is nil and crisisthey are plying with peacock for self imaige for Bihar election.see head in ne swroop of hatrassiya. Jogi brought Hatras onworld map where akuri was burntbody with petrol.no relatives. This is democracy and cowcracy is in rise inuttar pardes of Taj where Mr Donalad trump visited on 2502 2020 and 30 people were masscared under nose of home. 5tr ecnomy is before world. So this was necessary as higher have no intrest indemocracy and knee baba help.
Dara S.29/10/2020 04:53
destroyed pakistan stabeliti for the last 45 year on afghanistan now india must not let them american frienship has poison litraly destroy the
Antara D.29/10/2020 04:14
About time!
Sriram V.29/10/2020 02:48
China has forced India (EAM and RM) to run for cover to the US. US is opportunistic - strategically (taliban) as well as economically (weapons). While tactically, india has to run to US for support to avoid an all out war today (and massive defeat if it happens), the sustainable solution is serious economic growth. Indian military is archaic and has no meaningful / modern weapons despite popular chest thumping about a handful of slightly outdated but decent equipment like the Rafale jets or certain missiles at early stage of induction. It needs dramatic modernisation (money) to be effective. Hopefully they can “contain” chinese incursions to limited scale till india grows at 10% real growth rate... to get to a third of China’s economic might. Unfortunately the Indian leadership is just doing fake Cheat thumping and ignoring the only sustainable solution....
Tutul H.29/10/2020 02:31
Samnan A.28/10/2020 19:02
NRI votes 🤭🤫
Faisal Q.28/10/2020 18:44
History repeating itself. Go figure.
Akbar H.28/10/2020 18:35
Reality of United states of America
Akbar H.28/10/2020 18:32
India vs China winner is :- United states of America India and China both of them losers After war Completed