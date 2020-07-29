back
No Wheelchair Can Clip Her Wings
Homeschooled in Hoshiarpur, set to study public policy at Oxford, her wheelchair will roll on until India becomes a better place for the disabled. Meet Pratishtha Deveshwar from Punjab, she is only 21.
07/29/2020 1:27 PM
- 1.3m
- 24.0k
- 958
- 2:22
834 comments
Niki P.a day
You are same as any other girls beautiful and smart . Never give up your dreams you can do anything just like others . I live overseas and see so many people achieve their dreams same as you sometimes it’s not about body parts bearing disabled but how people think and react . Some people thinking can be disabled . I was not able to walk properly and been told burden why I always have issue with my body being mom of two young children I was shattered at moment but I stood up for my self and thought I will count our study and pursue my dream of degree. People also said why do u bother if you can not stand long enough I still did not loose hope and went on now I am almost about to finish my nursing degree and guess what I am able to walk as usual. So hope and our positive attitude can keep us going and yes you are right about education is empowerment.
PratibhaSriram M.a day
Very inspiration message. God bless you. Stay blessed .... Live long.
Vibha D.a day
Really Appreciate u dear💕
Jayashree J.2 days
Well said!!! Yes we need to have an inclusive and equalities.We need to change the mind set of the people.
Saakshi A.2 days
Really motivating
Atal S.3 days
Wao u r so beautiful dear proud on u
Rekha B.3 days
👍...keep it up!
Jasim J.3 days
pl
Anish M.3 days
OMG you have got so much of positive energy in you. This video itself can bring changes in someone's though or life. Kudos to you young lady. Good to see you speaking out .Appreciate if you can come out many more of your videos and thoughts.
Sunilkumar P.3 days
I salute you madam !Most indians mostly narrow minded ill treats physically( n mentally )challenged people !must learn from developed countries how to respect challenged people!
Chythra P.3 days
Inspiring
Tseten D.3 days
Beautiful girl inside and outside and kind heart because she has not only accepted her challenge but also is willing to share her wisdom with rest of the world. Thank you!
Purnima R.3 days
Your wings aren't clipped until u clip them yourself
Zumar H.3 days
Beautiful soul 💐
Akansha S.3 days
You are a true role model and an eye opener for this society ...you inspire so much...I wish everyone in this society should realise that when a Girl wants to achieve something with determination n strength then sky is the limit!!! I wish one day this society and women's especially start supporting other women to live there life's with respect, independence and courage....More power to you and all Girls
Divya C.3 days
One of the most inspiring videos I've seen in a long time. Thanks for sharing your vulnerability, converting it into a strength and showing the world how one overcomes fear and societal pressures. Hats off! <3
Ruchita S.4 days
You are so lively....wish u all d best for your future may u rise high....
Vihangi P.4 days
You go girl!!!!!!!!!!!!!❤🙊😌
Lalarukh A.4 days
Very inspiring this issue should b talked about and some solid solutions should b found it’s the need of the hour thanks for sharing 🌸
Kaushik O.4 days
Great.she is really a great source of INSPIRATION TO ALL OF US THE SO CALLED ABLE PERSON. I SALUTE THIS GIRL.MY BLESSINGS TO HER. SHE IS FUTURE OF INDIA.