Not All Heroes Fly, Some Cycle

Sureshreddy K.10 hours
WHERE THERE IS A WILL THERE IS A WAY HATS OFF DAUGHTER
Ngam E.11 hours
So BETI BACHAO ❤
Maria S.11 hours
Don't under estimate the power of a common girls. Understood u u u...
Ritu M.11 hours
Commendable . God bless .🌺
Rashmi J.11 hours
Feeling proud for the girl. I wish May something will happen and we feel proud on Govt as well. I never feel proud on govt and the legal system of India 🇮🇳 This is shame for our government 😔
Shambhu C.11 hours
Bharat ki bety
Ravinder K.11 hours
🙏🙏🙏🙏🤣🤣👍👍👌👌❤❤❤
Ami P.12 hours
👍👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Mohana L.12 hours
She should be given an opportunity to join sports
Rolly S.12 hours
Ooò god😔😔
Baidyanath B.12 hours
Saba's beti
Kanukutty L.12 hours
so proud of her super women...she really take a good care of her father...salute her...
Partha D.12 hours
Respect....
Ravi V.13 hours
reality is Gurgaon se gaon tak 1100 km. Lift 100 km. cycle.
Lovy L.13 hours
Brave daughter ...
Saivamsi P.13 hours
Great initiative proud father
Raj B.13 hours
Salute India
Jayati D.14 hours
AND STILL PEOPLE WISH FOR SONS.......INCREDIBLE SOCIETY... ...
Ezra E.14 hours
Brave girl. God bless
M K.14 hours
God bless you