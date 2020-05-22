back

Not All Heroes Fly, Some Cycle

1,200km in 7 days! It was only a second-hand bicycle. But this daughter was firmly in the driver’s seat.

05/22/2020 4:53 PM
  • 1.3m
  • 1.3k

And even more

  1. 3:20

    Not All Heroes Fly, Some Cycle

  2. 1:33

    India Sends Aid To Ocean Nations

  3. 2:02

    Cops Drone In On Lovers Flouting Lockdown

  4. 2:03

    Cast Away During The Lockdown

  5. 5:04

    Helping The Elderly During A Global Crisis

  6. 7:30

    How The World Is Fighting The Coronavirus

1075 comments

  • Sureshreddy K.
    10 hours

    WHERE THERE IS A WILL THERE IS A WAY HATS OFF DAUGHTER

  • Ngam E.
    11 hours

    So BETI BACHAO ❤

  • Maria S.
    11 hours

    Don't under estimate the power of a common girls. Understood u u u...

  • Ritu M.
    11 hours

    Commendable . God bless .🌺

  • Rashmi J.
    11 hours

    Feeling proud for the girl. I wish May something will happen and we feel proud on Govt as well. I never feel proud on govt and the legal system of India 🇮🇳 This is shame for our government 😔

  • Shambhu C.
    11 hours

    Bharat ki bety

  • Ravinder K.
    11 hours

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🤣🤣👍👍👌👌❤❤❤

  • Ami P.
    12 hours

    👍👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

  • Mohana L.
    12 hours

    She should be given an opportunity to join sports

  • Rolly S.
    12 hours

    Ooò god😔😔

  • Baidyanath B.
    12 hours

    Saba's beti

  • Kanukutty L.
    12 hours

    so proud of her super women...she really take a good care of her father...salute her...

  • Partha D.
    12 hours

    Respect....

  • Ravi V.
    13 hours

    reality is Gurgaon se gaon tak 1100 km. Lift 100 km. cycle.

  • Lovy L.
    13 hours

    Brave daughter ...

  • Saivamsi P.
    13 hours

    Great initiative proud father

  • Raj B.
    13 hours

    Salute India

  • Jayati D.
    14 hours

    AND STILL PEOPLE WISH FOR SONS.......INCREDIBLE SOCIETY... ...

  • Ezra E.
    14 hours

    Brave girl. God bless

  • M K.
    14 hours

    God bless you