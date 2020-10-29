back
Pak Leaders Cowered Before India, Accuses Pak Opposition
"Trembling", "sweating", "bowing down". As Pakistani opposition parties rally together for the first time ever against the military, one leader accuses the army chief of trembling at the thought of an India attack.
29/10/2020 3:19 PM
- 94.2K
- 841
- 117
- 2:20
111 comments
سمیر ع.5 days
only one sentence to explain this کھسیانی بلی کھمبا نوچے۔۔۔
Sunil S.5 days
Kya ho gaya maderchodo tea pilane ke chkkar me gaand fat gayi😂😂
Abuzar S.6 days
ye dekho inka alag hi chal rha
Zehra A.7 days
PPP and PMLN are such a shame to our country
Ahmed S.7 days
Opposition is just a fucking traitor
Salim Y.31/10/2020 06:40
Political dog
Minaketan M.31/10/2020 02:19
Sukar karo janab, hum hindustani he jo hamesha aman chahate. Aur koi majab hote to abtak Pakistan nehi hote.
شمائل ع.31/10/2020 00:21
Mr.Sadiq what a Shame u are 😡 son of a gun
Abid H.30/10/2020 20:31
duniya chod gyaaa har traf se
Rashid X.30/10/2020 18:53
It’s just a political game...PMLN leadership is going down day by day. That’s why they had to made this type of statements
Hamza A.30/10/2020 18:31
If you don't believe that it was a lie . Send another bird and your top ranked pilot again 💣
Iram K.30/10/2020 17:43
WE ARE FOOLING U INDIA.. OPPOSITION WANT U TO FEEL MODI IS GOOD.. SO DAMN ACCORDING TO OUR CIVIL ARMY PLAN... ALL GOING WELL..🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰
Imam H.30/10/2020 17:34
ইন্ডিয়ানদের গাঞ্জা দেয় কে?
Maajid K.30/10/2020 17:05
Abv sala kuch bhi Bol rha hy tu
Soumen R.30/10/2020 16:50
Sabut gang geheri sadma mey heye.
Syed H.30/10/2020 15:44
No tension its a political donkey
Asad R.30/10/2020 15:33
A lil bit of happiness for warmongers 😁😂😀
Rehan M.30/10/2020 14:48
Insha Allah these Indian agents will be wiped off from the face of Pakistani politics!
Kaushik S.30/10/2020 14:11
True prevailed 👍👍
Muhammad S.30/10/2020 13:58
The truth is that Pakistani not afraid of war. Because we have nukes too. Imran Khan just didn't wanted innocent lives to be lost in the brink of war. Modi is a just a crazy chaiwala he makes decision from his ass. It was possible that Modi would have attacked Pakistan for just one man. In this event both countries would had suffered loss.