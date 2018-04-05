back

Rhino Census in Pobitora

The Indian rhino nearly went extinct at the end of the 20th century. Now it may be making a comeback in an Assam nature reserve.

04/05/2018 5:30 AM
66 comments

  • Rudra R.
    01/03/2019 04:48

  • Abhilash A.
    04/12/2018 05:51

    I THINK,THE DETAILS ARE WRONG...IN 6 YRS TOTAL 102 RHINOS IN POPULATION.9 HAS RISED,6 HAS BEEN POACHED. WAT ABT ASSAM FLOOD IN 2017 THAT TAKES AWAY NEARLY 40 RHINOS???https://in.reuters.com/article/india-floods-assam/floods-in-assam-kill-40-endanger-rare-one-horned-rhinos-idINKBN19Y0O9 https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/9-rhinos-among-124-animals-dead-in-kaziranga-flood-1733729

  • Jayesh K.
    04/12/2018 04:42

  • Parul S.
    04/12/2018 03:43

  • Om
    04/12/2018 03:06

    Only serve the Nature because it is a living God

  • Om
    04/12/2018 03:02

    Please Save Animal save Life

  • Shakeeb H.
    04/11/2018 17:55

    Please save white rhino really they are almost extinction please save We are worried about that

  • Ayangba J.
    04/11/2018 16:18

    i fel sorry for those officers with Kartosh or barreel Gun going to fite proacher with AK 47.........RIP

  • Arindam M.
    04/11/2018 10:15

    We should unite to save them........

  • Sarvajit S.
    04/11/2018 08:04

    Yes..the former government was too lenient with the poaching and illegal land occupation issues within kaziranga. Fue care is only being taken now after many years.

  • Tsering L.
    04/11/2018 06:20

  • Nilesh S.
    04/11/2018 06:04

    Now one of the species have swept from this world, the last rhino died this year......... The northern white rhinoceros

  • Rusisundar P.
    04/11/2018 04:38

  • Subhendu S.
    04/10/2018 19:06

    Stop counting. And spreading this news "there are 'N' no of rhinos left or 'N' no of rhino gave birth and growing" this will just make those @$$ H..l.S updated to continue there rhino horn business. You stop spreading news let them be in them like we are being in us. I am 100% sure our absence will make their 90% growth in there species. Live long "Rhinoceros".

  • Mohd A.
    04/10/2018 07:15

  • Raman S.
    04/10/2018 06:15

    Beautiful creatures

  • Ria S.
    04/10/2018 05:12

    People almost killed these wonderful and adorable animals!!!

  • Rushikeshsinh Z.
    04/10/2018 03:59

  • BK N.
    04/09/2018 15:46

    One of the major reason for the extinction (imo), is the extreme difficulty in mating.

  • Rucha K.
    04/09/2018 15:30

