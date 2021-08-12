back
Scenes Of Deadly Floods Across The World
It isn't just India. From China to Germany to the UK, deadly floods have wreaked havoc across the world this year. Here's why...
11/08/2021 10:38 AMupdated: 11/08/2021 10:40 AM
13 comments
Sachin G.4 days
Send you any WhatsApp number sir
Elena S.6 days
🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️
Hiralal P.7 days
It is not India, floods,wildfires,landslides and winds are all over the world due to change of climate is creating destruction of properties and human lives in China, Greece, Germany and many European countries not only India,Pakistan Africa and other poor countries; it is attributable to human beings, we deserve to suffer because it is our fault to tamper with nature.
Wandaphi S.7 days
The end is near,what ever written in Bible its happening...Time to change and accept the Almighty God 🙏
K V.12/08/2021 03:14
😢😢🙄
Dipankar D.11/08/2021 16:26
This happens every year. BMC could never do anything concrete....but all the corpotors became very very rich.
Jyotideep M.11/08/2021 15:49
Buggers didnt complain about assam flood but now since big cities re getting flooded brut managed to showcase them ....u suck..
Amir Z.11/08/2021 14:40
Rajesh S.11/08/2021 12:15
Be aware of Global warming effect on your mother land Earth 🌎🌍
Sharad S.11/08/2021 11:48
This is what happens when we tamper with nature..we asked for it.
N.R. J.11/08/2021 10:54
If you mess with nature this is what will you get in return.
Sam M.11/08/2021 10:52
Yes we are running out of time for sure, and its too late
Brut India11/08/2021 10:49
Floods, wildfires, landslides, and winds. Here is the havoc climate change is wreaking across the world in these 50 stunning pictures: https://www.theguardian.com/world/gallery/2021/jul/19/climate-crisis-weather-around-world-in-pictures-wildfires-floods-winds