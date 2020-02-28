back

Slaughter Houses Depict Grim Reality of Animal Abuse

Horrifying images have emerged from these slaughter houses that show the inhumane treatment of animals. 😲😲

02/27/2020 10:27 AMupdated: 02/28/2020 3:57 PM
179 comments

  • Akshay B.
    7 days

    Happens in every country India mai toh aasa kuch hota he nahi h

  • Akshay B.
    7 days

    https://www.facebook.com/1957394291158861/posts/2664712600427023/?sfnsn=wiwspwa&extid=erWiAUDCJEhlFMB3&d=w&vh=e Fir yeh bhe dek lo

  • Shazada H.
    7 days

    Where is RSS ?

  • Seetha R.
    7 days

    Horrible 😞

  • Gurmaan S.
    7 days

    🙏

  • Amruta P.
    7 days

    Horrible

  • Tamim C.
    7 days

    Don't eat meat from these innocent animals but just drink piss which can cure all diseases 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Shaikh N.
    02/28/2020 06:22

    check this 😔😔😔

  • Mirza O.
    02/28/2020 06:06

    To all Hindus kindly note that 99% slaughter house in India belongs to your community so please stop blaming non vegans.

  • Brut India
    02/28/2020 06:04

    Pig factory in France throws light on pig abuse:

  • Muzayyian M.
    02/28/2020 05:57

    The cow should be slaughtered in a Halal way

  • Ksheetal K.
    02/28/2020 05:51

    Humans are really human? Where is humanity ...? My heart my soul disturbed after watching this.... This is terrifying

  • Raghuveer B.
    02/28/2020 05:41

    Human is horrible where ever he walk through leave destruction and death behind.

  • Abhishek A.
    02/28/2020 05:36

    We should cancel our order or Rafale Fighters from this country. Kya bolte ho Bhai?

  • Jay P.
    02/28/2020 05:29

    Please be vegiterian 🙏

  • Nas K.
    02/28/2020 05:16

    Umme Hani

  • Kushagra K.
    02/28/2020 04:41

    Fuck them all bullshits wait for the Karma just.....

  • Jack S.
    02/28/2020 04:17

    Yami and tasty

  • Rahul R.
    02/28/2020 04:17

    Such inhuman activity

  • Ashif Q.
    02/28/2020 03:42

    What the hell