Slaughter Houses Depict Grim Reality of Animal Abuse
179 comments
Akshay B.7 days
Happens in every country India mai toh aasa kuch hota he nahi h
Akshay B.7 days
https://www.facebook.com/1957394291158861/posts/2664712600427023/?sfnsn=wiwspwa&extid=erWiAUDCJEhlFMB3&d=w&vh=e Fir yeh bhe dek lo
Shazada H.7 days
Where is RSS ?
Seetha R.7 days
Horrible 😞
Gurmaan S.7 days
🙏
Amruta P.7 days
Horrible
Tamim C.7 days
Don't eat meat from these innocent animals but just drink piss which can cure all diseases 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Shaikh N.02/28/2020 06:22
check this 😔😔😔
Mirza O.02/28/2020 06:06
To all Hindus kindly note that 99% slaughter house in India belongs to your community so please stop blaming non vegans.
Brut India02/28/2020 06:04
Pig factory in France throws light on pig abuse:
Muzayyian M.02/28/2020 05:57
The cow should be slaughtered in a Halal way
Ksheetal K.02/28/2020 05:51
Humans are really human? Where is humanity ...? My heart my soul disturbed after watching this.... This is terrifying
Raghuveer B.02/28/2020 05:41
Human is horrible where ever he walk through leave destruction and death behind.
Abhishek A.02/28/2020 05:36
We should cancel our order or Rafale Fighters from this country. Kya bolte ho Bhai?
Jay P.02/28/2020 05:29
Please be vegiterian 🙏
Nas K.02/28/2020 05:16
Umme Hani
Kushagra K.02/28/2020 04:41
Fuck them all bullshits wait for the Karma just.....
Jack S.02/28/2020 04:17
Yami and tasty
Rahul R.02/28/2020 04:17
Such inhuman activity
Ashif Q.02/28/2020 03:42
What the hell