Stuck On A Ship For All Of 2020
Between Covid-19 lockdowns and a geopolitical feud, sailors on this ship weathered the perfect storm for 15 very long months.
22/02/2021 6:32 PMupdated: 22/02/2021 6:34 PM
28 comments
Umesh K.11 hours
Horrible !
Manisha D.13 hours
Thank God they all came safely 🙏 after all they all are someone's father, brother,son and husband 👍🙂
Najim H.15 hours
I have seen similar video where an INDIAN crew got stuck in UAE waters. Worst thing than this case is that they were not paid and company got into financial issues and they totally left the ship rot. But their condition was extremely worse and i literally cried watching the video. Hope they've also reached home.
Ashika M.21 hours
God bless
Junaid M.21 hours
Saquib Ahmed
Hritik K.a day
I too spent 12 months onboard, m not going to left the field
Taha S.a day
👍👍👍👍
Pratpiya2 days
So sad
Manjinder K.2 days
Prayers 🙏
Patricia P.2 days
Praise God you came home safe May God bring all the others home too
Justindhas3 days
God bless all of you thank you Jesus name amen
Justindhas3 days
Amen
Agung T.3 days
Sir just say thanks to god that u you are still had a job, good facility and food. Think people outside are strugling to find rice not to be rich. Show must go on sir. So many seamans stby more than 12 month to find job. As long as you still can communicate and give some money to your family its better.😇😇😇
Priya R.3 days
Really 😔sad!
Robïn R.3 days
No one can understand this better than a seafarer 👍🏻
Ravi V.3 days
China 🇨🇳 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬😡😡😡😡
Parag S.3 days
DON'T GIVE IN LIFE BOYS. YOU WERE STRUGGLING AT SEA AND WE ON LAND. SI NOT MUCH DIFFERENCE. ONLY YOU HAVE TO SUPPORT EACH OTHER AND TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF. LEARN FROM THIS SMALL THINGS.
Purnima S.3 days
Hope you are truly blessed person with all crew members .I can't imagine how much troubles you all face bravo brothers be able to make difference.
Adam M.3 days
Muhammad F.3 days
Horrible position to be in