Stuck On A Ship For All Of 2020

Between Covid-19 lockdowns and a geopolitical feud, sailors on this ship weathered the perfect storm for 15 very long months.

22/02/2021 6:32 PMupdated: 22/02/2021 6:34 PM
28 comments

  • Umesh K.
    11 hours

    Horrible !

  • Manisha D.
    13 hours

    Thank God they all came safely 🙏 after all they all are someone's father, brother,son and husband 👍🙂

  • Najim H.
    15 hours

    I have seen similar video where an INDIAN crew got stuck in UAE waters. Worst thing than this case is that they were not paid and company got into financial issues and they totally left the ship rot. But their condition was extremely worse and i literally cried watching the video. Hope they've also reached home.

  • Ashika M.
    21 hours

    God bless

  • Junaid M.
    21 hours

    Saquib Ahmed

  • Hritik K.
    a day

    I too spent 12 months onboard, m not going to left the field

  • Taha S.
    a day

    👍👍👍👍

  • Pratpiya
    2 days

    So sad

  • Manjinder K.
    2 days

    Prayers 🙏

  • Patricia P.
    2 days

    Praise God you came home safe May God bring all the others home too

  • Justindhas
    3 days

    God bless all of you thank you Jesus name amen

  • Justindhas
    3 days

    Amen

  • Agung T.
    3 days

    Sir just say thanks to god that u you are still had a job, good facility and food. Think people outside are strugling to find rice not to be rich. Show must go on sir. So many seamans stby more than 12 month to find job. As long as you still can communicate and give some money to your family its better.😇😇😇

  • Priya R.
    3 days

    Really 😔sad!

  • Robïn R.
    3 days

    No one can understand this better than a seafarer 👍🏻

  • Ravi V.
    3 days

    China 🇨🇳 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬😡😡😡😡

  • Parag S.
    3 days

    DON'T GIVE IN LIFE BOYS. YOU WERE STRUGGLING AT SEA AND WE ON LAND. SI NOT MUCH DIFFERENCE. ONLY YOU HAVE TO SUPPORT EACH OTHER AND TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF. LEARN FROM THIS SMALL THINGS.

  • Purnima S.
    3 days

    Hope you are truly blessed person with all crew members .I can't imagine how much troubles you all face bravo brothers be able to make difference.

  • Adam M.
    3 days

  • Muhammad F.
    3 days

    Horrible position to be in

