back

Surrogacy Around the World

In India, you have to be heterosexual, infertile and married to pay someone else to bear your child. This is how surrogacy works around the world. 🐣

10/15/2018 5:01 AM
  • 163.8k
  • 11

Boss Ladies

  1. Nirbhaya 7 Years On: Little Has Changed, Says Mother

  2. Meet Irom Sharmila, Manipur’s Iron Lady

  3. Meet Kalki Koechlin

  4. Meet the Drama Queen Turned Union Minister

  5. Where Is Hema Malini Headed On A Tractor?

  6. This Indian Activist Says Sexual Pleasure Is A Human Right

9 comments

  • Anandh R.
    11/03/2018 15:02

    What's the news..ha ha ha.

  • Parth U.
    10/30/2018 18:49

    Interesting

  • Shahab U.
    10/22/2018 13:57

    Gob

  • Kavita U.
    10/22/2018 02:45

    Why surrogacy, rather adopt kids who need us.

  • Rajesh S.
    10/18/2018 15:39

    Hi

  • Megha M.
    10/16/2018 06:41

    I dnt understand why u need to heterosexual for having a surrogate baby🤔

  • Ali I.
    10/15/2018 07:15

    is NOT a part of ... Stop it 🛑

  • Zabi U.
    10/15/2018 06:11

    There is no such country as Israel. Stop spreading hatred . One and only one country exist in that region which is PALESTINE!

  • Syed M.
    10/15/2018 05:08

    You have shown the picture of holy city al quds in palestine n calling it israel